Netflix has just released an exciting new teaser trailer for an upcoming stop-motion musical holiday special titled Robin Robin. Starring Golden Globe winner Gillian Anderson and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant, Robin Robin is set for release through the streaming service on November 27, 2021. The special will be a 30-minute short and is produced by Academy Award-winning studio Aardman Animations, who are known for their films Chicken Run, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.

Robin Robin is directed by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, and written by Ojari, Please, and Sam Morrison. This first look at Robin Robin also coincides with its inclusion at this year’s Annecy Film Festival in the Work in Progress Shorts 2021, which will feature a Q+A with directors Ojari and Please, and executive producer, Cox, moderated by the director and co-founder of Aardman Animations, Peter Lord.

Anderson, who is perhaps best known for The X-Files, and her recent role as Margaret Thatcher in Netflix's The Crown, will lead the cast alongside Grant, Bronte Carmichael, and Adeel Akhtar. Anderson will voice the villain of the story of Cat, who just so happens to enjoy eating birds and mice alike. Grant will voice Magpie, who an obsessive collector of shiny things, and takes Robin under his wing. Akhtar will voice Dad Mouse, who is a caring but cautious soul who is single-handedly raising a family of five children, including little birdie Robin. Finally, Carmichael is set to voice Robin, who goes on a quest to prove she is really a mouse.

Robin Robin comes to Netflix on November 27. Check out the adorable first teaser for Aardman Animations' stop-motion short below.

