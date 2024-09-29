Few actors are as beloved as the late great Robin Williams, stemming from having had such a profoundly impactful and notably diverse career. Being one of the greatest comedic performers of the late 20th century, he starred in films that a generation of children grew up with (like Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, and Aladdin), and yet also took on roles that targeted a somewhat older audience. The impressive thing is that, even in these more thoughtful and complex roles, he still maintained the fun-loving spirit he was known for, whether it be in a film like Dead Poet’s Society or the film in which arguably his best role came, Good Will Hunting.

Gus Van Sant's Good Will Hunting is one of the greatest coming-of-age stories of all time, and that largely comes down to the brilliant screenplay written by stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, a script so perfectly crafted that it won that year's Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. In the film, Robin Williams plays Sean Maguire, Will Hunting's (Damon) counselor and eventual friend. During their sessions, Sean gets past Will's defensive emotional shields, leading to both some funny and poignant dialogue scenes. In arguably the best of the film, Sean tells Will a hilarious story about his wife waking their dog up by farting too loudly, which leads into a conversation about the lovable quirks in romantic partners. Sean tells Will, "You're not perfect, sport, and let me save you the suspense, this girl you met, she isn't perfect either. But the question is whether or not you're perfect for each other." The advice has an obvious and profound effect on Will, as seen not just on Damon's face in that moment but later on in the film as well.

This line is great for the scene it’s in, but it also does an excellent job of tying into the overall themes of Good Will Hunting. The film explores many classic coming-of-age ideas, all centered around the formerly abused, unwilling to let people in, talented but unambitious Will having to overcome these internal barriers. It’s about self-acceptance and pursuing real love with others and within yourself. That is part of what makes Sean’s advice to Will so powerful: it cuts to the core of Will’s insecurities and his worries about his future in ways that Will, who comically rejects every other attempt at therapy that is thrown at him, has never experienced before. The advice is relevant throughout the film through both the ups and downs of Will’s relationship with Skylar (Minnie Driver) and the ultimate resolution that Will as a character is working towards.

This specific scene between Will and Sean also perfectly sums up what made Robin Williams one of the most beloved actors of his time. Within the very scene itself, Williams manages to take it from hilarious (with the wife farting story) to almost heartbreaking (with a passing line about how long she’s been dead now) to heartfelt and inspiring (with the “you’re not perfect” line). Williams was able to walk this line between humor and comedy in ways that every actor dreams of, and the fact that audiences were so used to laughing with him (in general and in this film specifically) makes his more touching moments all the more effective. In his more serious roles (if one can call them that, given that they are still so delightful), Williams retained that same charm that audiences loved from his comedic work and managed to deliver life truths in a beautifully succinct and poetic way, a talent that perhaps no other comedic actor has been able to match Williams for since.

Good Will Hunting is a beloved masterpiece for many reasons, including the writing and performances of Damon and Affleck, which helped to launch their careers. However, the film would not be what it is without the melancholic yet hopeful comedic genius of Robin Williams tying the whole thing together.

