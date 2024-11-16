In 1995, the world was saddened to learn of the news of Superman: The Movie star Christopher Reeve suffered a near-fatal horseback riding accident, leaving his body paralyzed for life. There was outgoing support and love from fans of the actor and his colleagues in the entertainment industry. Of all Reeve’s friends, however, it was comedian Robin Williams who found an unlikely way to revive his spirit at his darkest hour. Finding true friendship within the industry can be a rare commodity. As revealed in the new documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, the friendship between the stars of Superman and Mrs. Doubtfire was a special bond throughout their too-short lifetimes.

Christoper Reeve And Robin Williams Found Success in Hollywood at the Same Time

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Reeve and Williams’ lifelong bond traces back to their time as acting students at New York’s Juilliard School in the early ‘70s. Both talents were polar opposites: Reeve was a highly disciplined dramatic actor, while Williams was a high-energy funnyman with an infectious spirit that made everyone burst out laughing. Despite their differences, they formed an unlikely friendship as roommates during their time at Juilliard that eventually evolved into a human fellowship. They made a promise to support each other if either of them landed their big break in the business.

By 1978, Reeve and Williams’ respective careers took off at the same time. Reeve became a household name when Richard Donner’s Superman hit cinemas in December 1978, while Williams’ guest spot as a quirky alien on ABC’s Happy Days led to him headlining the spinoff series Mork & Mindy. In Dave Itzkoff’s book Robin, the comedian was so inspired by his friend’s iconic portrayal of the Man of Steel that he jumped at the opportunity to play another comic book hero on the silver screen: Popeye in 1980. While the star power of Reeve and Williams continued to rise throughout the ‘80s, the pair preserved their friendship, often visiting each other on film sets or offering advice on their respective acting roles.

Robin Williams Was the First Friend to Visit Christopher Reeve in the Hospital After His Accident

Image via Universal Pictures

Following the tragic accident in 1995, Reeve’s mental health was just as impaired as his paralyzed body. The actor, who enjoyed a leisure-friendly lifestyle full of horseback riding, flying planes, and quality time with family, was losing his will to live as he struggled to rehabilitate. Upon learning of his friend’s condition, Williams traveled to Virginia where Reeve was under heavy sedation. Being the first friend of Reeve's to visit since the accident, Williams disguised himself as a Russian gynecologist, akin to his extended cameo as an OBGYN doctor in the Chris Columbus comedy, Nine Months. It was an ironic gag as the Oscar-winning actor went on to play a doctor who used humor for medicine in Patch Adams.

As Williams recalled on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996: “They put me in scrubs so I just had the face. I said, ‘If you don’t mind, I’m going to have to put on a rubber glove and examine your internal organs. Oh, look at the size of this baby!’ And I saw that he started to laugh, and his eyes lit up because he knew it was me.” For Reeve, his friend’s playful prank along with his wife Dana Reeve’s commitment to love him in sickness and in health, was the inspiration he needed to stay alive.

Robin Williams Remained Close To Christopher Reeve And His Family Until His Untimely Death

Williams did more than lift Reeve’s spirits. The documentary reveals that Reeve was not wealthy enough to pay his medical bills regularly despite playing Superman. Williams stepped in and helped to pay for Reeve's rehabilitation as well as taking part in the Christopher Reeve Foundation as an honorary board member. Additionally, Williams introduced Reeve in a special segment at the 1996 Academy Awards, marking the actor’s first public appearance since the accident.

Upon Reeve’s untimely passing in 2004, it appeared a part of Williams’ life was gone, as evidenced by his emotional eulogy at the funeral featured in the documentary. Despite working steadily in film and television, the comedian not only dealt with anxiety and depression but also reeled from the loss of Dana Reeve, who succumbed to lung cancer in 2006. Williams committed suicide ten years after Reeve’s death. As Reeve’s friend Glenn Close, who was directed by the star in the HBO movie In the Gloaming, revealed in the documentary, Williams may have been alive today had Reeve survived long enough to be the rock he needed in his life.

The closeness of Reeve and Williams is an example of a true friendship that transcends the entertainment business. The moment of Williams bringing joy to Reeve at his darkest hour was proof of the comedian’s legacy as a beacon of light. Only in the presence of love and laughter can we truly find the will to live on.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is now available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

