It's the film that causes the ultimate double take. "Wait, who directed Jack?" is a question that begs repeating upon the discovery that Francis Ford Coppola was responsible for this critically derided Disney coming-of-age dramedy starring Robin Williams and Jennifer Lopez. The director, master of dark and punishing stories about the American Dream and the decay of humanity in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, should've been ill-suited to this concept, about a 10-year-old boy with an abnormal condition who grows into the body of a 40-year-old. While critics in 1996 decried Coppola for stooping to such lows by making Jack, the film, while ultimately more unsuccessful than not, speaks to his singular vision, and its text shares unforeseen similarities to his canon of classics.

Francis Ford Coppola Took a Bizarre When He Made Coming-of-Age Body-Swap Dramedy in 'Jack'

Francis Ford Coppola is both an uncompromising auteur and a poor financial manager, two components that cannot coexist, which explains why it took the director roughly 40 years to finally realize his self-funded, audacious passion project, Megalopolis, on the big screen. Having filed for bankruptcy three times, Coppola had to play the game of Hollywood filmmaking by taking for-hire gigs, such as an adaptation of John Grisham's The Rainmaker and a Michael Jackson Disney theme park short, Captain EO. On the surface, Jack qualifies as a shameless money-grab for Coppola, but its subtext, as well as Coppola's ardent defense of the film, suggests otherwise. Riffing on Big, the film chronicles the rapidly aging Jack Powell (Williams) as he begins 5th grade after years of homeschooling.

Jack, also starring Jennifer Lopez as the titular character's teacher and Diane Lane as his mother, was viewed as the Fredo Corleone of Coppola's filmography, feeling as heartbroken as Michael Corleone by the director's betrayal of his quality taste. Although it sits at an abysmal 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, Coppola has no embarrassment about the final product. "I find Jack sweet and amusing. I don’t dislike it as much as everyone," Coppola said upon reflection, dumbfounded by its overwhelmingly negative response. Because The Godfather and Apocalypse Now are so totemic in the history of cinema, it's easy for the public to pigeonhole him to gritty and brooding stories about violence and destruction, but Coppola's eclectic filmography demonstrates his refined and sensitive view of the world. For Coppola, who once suffered from polio and witnessed his childhood slip away, Jack struck a personal chord. On a somber note, the film helped him work through the anguish of the death of his son, Gio Coppola.

'Jack' Reflects Francis Ford Coppola's Examination of Aging and Time