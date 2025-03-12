It’s hard to overstate what a massive cultural sensation Robin Williams was in the 1990s, as he had transcended all expectations to become one of the industry’s most reliable actors. Despite getting his start on the sitcom Mork & Mindy and playing sold-out comedy shows around the nation, Williams would prove himself as an actor by starring in family-friendly hits (Aladdin, Hook), comedy sensations (Mrs. Doubtfire, Moscow on the Hudson), and Oscar-nominated dramedies (Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, The Fisher King). Williams was the type of star who could be relied upon to take risks, even when the results were as disastrous as Flubber or Jack. Williams lent his talents to the groundbreaking fantasy adventure film Jumanji, a film that may have been too terrifying for children had it not been for his unique comedic charm.

‘Jumanji’ Is Unlike Any Other Family Film