Not many actors can say they've had a career as impressive and diverse as Robin Williams. While he could knock comedic roles like Mrs. Doubtfire out of the park, Williams also delivered some amazing dramatic performances, especially with the cinematic masterpiece that is Good Will Hunting. Sometimes he could even be downright terrifying when the occasion called for it. Williams delivered what might be one of his best performances in his final film, Boulevard.

Boulevard follows Williams' Nolan Mack, who lives a middle-of-the-road life. He's been the manager of a bank for nearly 25 years, and his relationship with his wife Joy (Kathy Baker) has become comfortable yet predictable. But everything changes when Nolan goes on a midnight drive. He ends up giving a ride to a young man named Leo (Roberto Aguire), and through their encounters, Nolan starts to break out of his self-imposed shell. Though Boulevard gained attention for being Williams' final on-screen role, it's also notable for how it approaches a "coming out" story.

Robin Williams Poured His Heart Into Dito Montiel's 'Boulevard'

It becomes clear from watching Boulevard that Williams is approaching Nolan in a different way than his other roles. His performance throughout the film is fairly reserved, which is a far cry from the larger-than-life, energetic performances that defined Williams' career. But with the gravity of Boulevard's subject matter, it's also fitting that Williams would take this approach to his performance. Director Dito Montiel would later confirm in a Hollywood Reporter interview that he had conversations with Williams that inspired the film's direction:

"He really thought about it a lot and had some really interesting thoughts as far as what Nolan was going through, and it really excited me,...His attitude about it, which I jumped on in a big way, was this is a story about letting go."

What Nolan is letting go of is his fear of the unknown, and the lies that kept him tethered to a life he was never really comfortable living. The standout scene comes when Nolan stumbles upon Leo's pimp abusing him and shouts "Hey! Leave him alone!" It not only grabs the viewer's attention, but it is a cry of passion from a man who seemed rather passionless.

Montiel also utilizes a simple set of visuals to signal Nolan's transformation throughout Boulevard. Whenever he's around Joy, there's a distance between them: they eat at opposite ends of the dinner table, they sleep in separate rooms, and they don't really get close until the end of Boulevard. In contrast, Nolan and Leo are often very close to each other, whether it's in Nolan's car or sitting on the edge of a hotel bed. There's a unique intimacy at hand; it's not romantic, but rather resembles a bond between a father and son or two long-lost friends reconnecting. Once again, Williams deserves much of the credit in these scenes. His body language tells a tale; he's tense and uncomfortable in the Joy scenes, but at ease in the Leo scenes. These scenes wouldn't hit as hard as they do without Williams' facial expressions. A multitude of emotions are dancing behind his eyes, including shame, sadness, and joy; without saying a word, Williams can sell Nolan's emotional turmoil.

'Boulevard' Is an Emotionally Harrowing Coming-Out Story