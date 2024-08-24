Robin Williams was a cinematic treasure. He starred in many successful films such as Good Will Hunting, Jumanji, and Aladdin. Most of these films contained wonderful messages that hit the hearts of viewers, oftentimes coming from any character that Robin Williams played. Always, in his acting, there was a kind of genuineness and heartfeltness conveyed via his roles, making these films unforgettable. Even in his not-so-popular films, viewers remember Robin Williams for his acting.

From serious roles to much more comedic ones, Robin Williams was always a one-of-a-kind actor. He could play any role with confidence, and viewers would love his acting regardless. A comedy legend and treasure to Hollywood, Williams has won plenty of awards for his performances, and reasonably so. He was an improv aficionado, a talented actor who has given life to the films we've all loved and enjoyed. Here are some of our best-kept memories of Robin Williams, where his on-screen acting and performances resulted in some unforgettable quotes.

10 "Cause [real loss] only occurs when you love something more than you love yourself, and I doubt you've ever dared to love anybody that much."

'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Image via Miramax

As intelligent as twenty-year-old Will Hunting (Matt Damon) is, with a genius-level IQ, he works as an MIT janitor. One day, he solves a difficult math problem written on a blackboard by Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård) to challenge his graduate students. Lambeau attempts to help Will, though, in the process, he gets Will to go see therapist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) for treatment purposes.

Robin Williams' character Maguire speaks on the loss and love he has for his wife when speaking to his client Will after a previously bad encounter. His line hits close to home, as loss is universally a sad thing. But real sadness, the feeling of losing something, really only occurs after something that is a part of you is taken from you. Sure, people can love things. But there are few things people love more than themselves, and that hurts more than anything else. It takes a lot of courage to love somebody that much.

9 "You're not perfect, sport, and let me save you the suspense: this girl you've met, she's not perfect either."

'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

During one of Maguire and Will's therapy sessions, Will elaborates on how he doesn't reach out to this woman he's interested in simply because she might turn out boring. Maguire elaborates on the flaws of his wife, her imperfections which he claims were the good parts about her and the best parts that he loved. Not the perfect image he had of her.

This quote is a good reminder to viewers that sometimes intimacy is scary. People are afraid of intimacy because that means knowing someone on a much deeper level, and our images of these people will be destroyed if we get any closer to them. Williams reminds viewers that people are not perfect; this means that the people they like are also not perfect. There's nothing to fear in the intimacy we are bound to share with others.

8 "Twenty-six years buried in the deepest darkest jungle, and I still became my father."

'Jumanji' (1995)

Young Allen Parrish (Robin Williams), who struggles with bullying, finds a game called Jumanji one day buried deep into the dirt. He invites his friend Sarah (Bonnie Hunt) inside one day to play the game, and as they play, they realize that Jumanji is a different kind of game as bats fly out from the chimney. Then, on Allen's turn, he is sucked into the game, trapped there for twenty years, when children Judy (Kirsten Dunst) and Peter (Bradley Pierce) start the game up again and release him. Allen has to navigate this new world after being in Jumanji.

One thing Allen Parish didn't like about his old life was his relationship with his father. Before he was sucked into the game, he had a fight with his father, who was essentially forcing him to do something he didn't want to do. He even went as far as to say he hated his father, with this being one of the last things he said to him. This quote from Robin Williams definitely hits close to home; no matter how far he was from his dad, he still ended up being his father. This speaks to viewers about generational trauma that many families go through, and there's really no escaping it unless one goes to the roots to really change it. But running away is not the solution, as seen in the dysfunctional family dynamic in the film.

7 "You're a good man, I know that, even if you've forgotten it."

'Insomnia' (2002)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Dormer (Al Pacino) and Hap Eckhart (Martin Donovan), LAPD detectives, are on the case of the murder of Kay Connell in Insomnia. Dormer attempts to lure out the murderer; however, during a foggy night, the suspect escapes and Dormer accidentally shoots Eckhart. From there, Dormer develops insomnia, caused by his guilt for killing Eckhart. This becomes a game between Dormer and Walter Finch (Robin Williams), the killer, as both try to outdo the other.

This quote can apply to many and is a strangely relatable one from the dark film. Sometimes people get so wrapped up in their own mistakes and let these mistakes burden them to the point that they forget they are good people at heart. A mistake or two does not define someone; rather, even good people make mistakes. It's easy to forget who you really are when this happens, but it's worth remembering so you don't let these mistakes consume you.

6 "You will have bad times, but they will always wake you up to the stuff you weren’t paying attention to."

'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Image via Miramax Films

When speaking to Will again about a time he missed a great baseball game, Will chastises Maguire for missing the game to speak to a random woman at a bar. But Maguire continues to take the berating, all because he admits that he would have rather missed a baseball game than regret the woman he never spoke to. He admits there were bad times in his marriage, but there were also good times.

Another good quote from Robin Williams' Good Will Hunting, this line is attributable to all relationships and marriages. No marriage is perfect; there will be fights, there will be arguments, and there will be tough times. However, in those tough times, your eyes will open up and realize that there are also good times, as indifferent or as bad as they may have seemed prior. Nothing is worse than the bad times, but you will always remember the good times.

Watch on Max

5 "I used to think the worst thing in life was to end up all alone – it's not. The worst thing in life is to end up with people that make you feel all alone."

'World's Greatest Dad' (2009)

Image via Magnolia Pictures

In World's Greatest Dad, high school teacher Lance Clayton's (Robin Williams) son kills himself accidentally, and to avoid any scandal, he writes a fake suicide note. It is then published in the school newspaper, and inspired by the potential attention he's garnered, he goes as far as to write diary entries too. Receiving the attention he's always wanted, but he also feels guilty for exploiting his son's death.

Plenty of people can relate to this quote. While loneliness hurts, being surrounded by people but also feeling lonely hurts more. Your life can be filled with plenty of people, many of whom you love, but if these people don't make you feel alive or even present, and you feel just as alone, then that's an even worse feeling. That means, despite having people around you, you were still lonely all along. It's better to surround yourself with people who make you feel like you're actually part of something.

4 "Al, no matter what anyone says, you’ll always be a prince to me."

'Aladdin' (1992)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Street rat Aladdin survives out of thieving for bare necessity. He has always been proud of his ways – at least, until he meets Princess Jasmine of Agrabah. Though he falls for her, he knows he is no match for royalty, and he almost gives up. But then he finds a magic lamp, and upon rubbing it, he gets three wishes from the genie he freed from the lamp, which include becoming a fake prince to woo Princess Jasmine. However, one of the royal retainers, Jafar, is onto him, and he, too, desires to power of the genie.

There's no argument that many people weigh themselves on their worth and value; like Aladdin, many people compare their worth to others, often dulling their own worth in the process. However, when Genie tells Aladdin that he will be a prince no matter what, he means this quite metaphorically. After all, Aladdin has a heart of gold, and he is willing to give up everything to save someone who shouldn't matter a bit to him. It's a heartfelt quote from the classic animated Disney movie that can be applied to anyone in any situation; you can come from riches or rags, what matters most is your attitude and who you are on the inside.

3 "What some folks call impossible is just stuff they haven’t seen before."

'What Dreams May Come' (1998)

Chris Nielsen (Robin Williams) dies in a car accident in the underrated '90s fantasy movie, What Dreams May Come. Afterward, he is led to the afterlife by Albert (Cuba Gooding Jr.), his spirit guide. He becomes a master of his own universe essentially, being able to create anything in this beautiful world. However, as for his wife, she dies by suicide and ends up in hell. Chris goes on an adventure to save her, no matter the cost.

In such an ever-expanding world, anything is almost certainly possible. Just because someone has never seen it does not mean it does not exist, nor does it mean that no one else has experienced it. This quote, full of meaning, is an important reminder that many things are possible, and no one person will ever experience all of these things. But never give up, because even when you think the impossible exists, the very opposite does, too.

Rent on Apple TV

2 "It's time for your next adventure. [...] How exciting."

'Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

in Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) is the director of nighttime operations at the History Museum. He notices that recently the exhibits that he is oh-so familiar with have started acting a bit off, and he finds out that the tablet that brings the museum to life is decaying. He has to find out why by visiting London's British Museum.

In life, you move through certain phases and periods that become just a part of your past. However, before that happens, moving on from one part of your life to the next is curious and difficult. Some people face anxiety over it or, like Larry, don't know what to do. However, like Robin Williams, as Teddy Roosevelt, says, it's starting a new adventure. A new adventure is always exciting because so many new opportunities will come your way. It's a reminder to appreciate the coming days. A reminder to appreciate life.

1 "Smile my boy. It's sunrise."

'Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The last line that Robin Williams ever spoke in a live-action film, it is the final words that Teddy Roosevelt shares with Larry (Ben Stiller) as the exhibits return to their exhibit form forever, and Larry has plans to leave the museum. This is more of a goodbye to Larry, as it is unlikely the two will ever speak again.

With this quote being the last of Robin Williams before his passing, this line alone contains so much weight. Despite this prior knowledge, the quote alone reminds viewers that the next day is coming, and there is no reason to continue frowning or be upset. Rather, it's a reminder to keep your chin up; the new day is here, and new things are coming. So smile, and keep moving forward.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: The Funniest Robin Williams Movies, Ranked