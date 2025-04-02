The legendary Robin Williams rose to prominence on the small screen in the late '70s and received his first leading film role in 1980's Popeye. It was during the '90s, however, that he truly cemented himself as one of Hollywood's biggest and most talented stars. As hilarious a comedian as he was a chameleonic dramatic actor, he ruled the decade through and through.

Of course, though, certain '90s Robin Williams films are better than others. His best work throughout these ten years includes some underappreciated classic gems and films often counted among the greatest in their genre, from the deeply moving Awakenings to the iconic Aladdin. Williams is still considered one of the best of his generation, and his movies during this period are perfect evidence of why that's the case. This list will rank the best Robin Williams movies of the '90s based on their overall quality, legacy today, and the beloved actor's role in them.

10 'Patch Adams' (1998)

Directed by Tom Shadyac