One of the most beloved comedians and actors of all time, Robin Williams has left behind a remarkable legacy. After making a name for himself on the sitcom Mork and Mindy in 1978, he began an illustrious film career that lasted until his tragic death in 2014. While mainly known amongst general audiences as one of the funniest men who ever lived, his filmography also included several acclaimed dramatic roles that earned him the respect of many critics.

While not all of his movies are fondly remembered masterpieces, one cannot deny that Williams brought dedication, care, and love to every role he performed. In the most essential films of his career, he helped bring to life characters that balanced his trademark improvisation with either subtle or overt dramatic pathos. Characters like The Genie, Mrs. Doubtfire, Allan Parish, and John Keating have left an indelible impact on the movie-going public, and will not be forgotten anytime soon.

10 ‘Jumanji’ (1995)

Directed by Joe Johnston

While the modern Jumanji sequels have fun with their video game-inspired premise, neither of them would exist if not for the original adventure. Williams plays the grown-up version of Alan Parish, a young boy who was trapped in the world of a mysterious board game called Jumanji. Twenty-six years later, two kids move into his old house and unwittingly free him – and unleash the creatures residing in the game’s jungles.

Williams plays a man who is both completely in his element dealing with the game’s malevolent whims while also adjusting to the modern day. While far from the most thematically rich of Williams’ films, he does get a brief moment when he overcomes an inherited sense of toxic masculinity while comforting his nephew Peter (Bradley Pierce). It’s a small but noteworthy moment in a film that’s more of a chaotic adventure, but it still shows Williams’ strength as an actor.

9 ‘One Hour Photo’ (2002)

Directed by Mark Romanek

In an unusual departure from Williams’ normal tenure of work, One Hour Photo is a deeply disturbing psychological horror movie. Photo technician Sy Parrish (Robin Williams) is a desperately lonely man, having nobody in his life apart from a pet hamster. Over his career, he has become obsessed with one family in particular that has used his services. But when he loses his job and suspects the family is not as perfect as he imagined, his already precarious mental state begins to reach horrifying new lows.

One Hour Photo is a character study of a deeply disturbed individual with a backstory that’s kept vague, but the hints presented do not make for a pretty picture. Williams’ performance as Sy goes from sympathetic, to tragic to dramatically unsettling as he slips further into madness. Top that off with some freaky imagery and a final image that’s absolutely heartbreaking, and you have a welcome deviation from what we came to expect from Williams.

8 ‘The Birdcage’ (1996)

Directed by Mike Nichols

While Williams often displayed his talents as the wacky, rule-breaking disruptor, The Birdcage shows he was just as effective as the straight-laced man in an odd couple. Based on the French film La Cage Aux Folles, Williams plays Armand Goldman, the gay owner of Miami's hottest drag nightclub, living in the floor above with his more exuberant partner Albert (Nathan Lane). They discover Armand’s son Val (Danny Futterman) is engaged, and his partner’s ultra-conservative parents are on their way to meet the family.

Both Lane and Williams make for a delightful romantic duo, with much of the film’s humor deriving from Armand attempting to reign in Albert’s more outrageous instincts while trying to keep things level-headed at the club and at dinner. The Birdcage may lose some of the sincere drama of the original French film and the beloved Broadway musical that spawned from it, but it still carries a fun, progressive charm that’s hard to resist.