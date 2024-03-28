It's a challenge to name an actor more beloved than Robin Williams. A truly versatile performer, his talent is one that many audiences will never see again in their lifetime. He could make you laugh, cry, or cry from laughing and infinitely more in between, bringing joy to so many through his work. With dramatic performances in films like Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society, and The Fisher King, audiences realized there was poignant depth to his larger-than-life persona.

A four-time Oscar nominee and winner of the 1998 Best Supporting Oscar, Williams was at his best when infusing humor into projects. In his funniest performances, it's a mystery to audiences how the actors ever got a full take without breaking. Always chomping at the bit to give more and more jokes, his improvisation is unmatched, and his energy is infectious. Williams was never afraid to sing, dance, or step into elaborate costumes. In a career including numerous comedic triumphs, these are Robin Williams' funniest movies, hits that remain as hilarious today as they were back then.

10 'Patch Adams' (1998)

"Our job is improving the quality of life, not just delaying death." Williams does just that in his heartwarming portrayal of Hunter "Patch" Adams. While struggling with his mental health, Patch decides to enroll in medical school, only to be disheartened by their teachings of emotional detachment from patients. Undeterred, he opens a medical clinic to foster his unconventional approach to healthcare.

Patch Adams is a medical dramedy based on a true story in which the real Hunter Adams opened the Gesundheit! Institute whose patient-centered philosophy treated emotional well-being in addition to physical well-being. While the film remains divisive between critics and audiences, Williams' performance embodies a rich laughter is the best medicine mentality. The film sees him at his most heartwarming, using his beloved persona to enhance a fascinating story about the power and importance of laughter.

9 'Death to Smoochy' (2002)

In this unhinged comedy about the inner politics of children's television, Williams provides an off-the-wall performance alongside three-time Oscar nominee Edward Norton (Glass Onion). Williams is Rainbow Randolph, a disgraced former host of a popular children's show fired for a bribery scandal. When he's replaced by Smoochy (Norton), who gets the network sky-high ratings, Randolph's jealousy overtakes him, and he plots revenge to reclaim what he believes is his rightful spot as host.

Death to Smoochy is a loud, brash, and exaggerated comedy that critics didn't care for but audiences enjoyed. Director and co-star Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) tailored the comedy to a specific audience while utilizing the impeccable range and fearlessness of Williams' talent. The actor is right at home as the crass, aggressive, selfish, and disruptive Randolph, creating one of his most off-putting yet undeniably entertaining characters.

8 'Robots' (2005)

An underrated 2000s animated feature, Williams is the comedic pulse of Robots. Rodney Copperbottom (Ewan McGregor) is a young, hopeful inventor who heads to the big city in search of his hero, Mr. Bigweld (Mel Brooks), only to find that Bigweld's company has been overtaken by corrupt new management. Williams voices Bender, a chaotic robot who always gets into trouble and befriends Rodney.

Like a dog let loose in an open field, Williams lands one joke after another, seemingly having creative freedom to play behind the microphone. He steals every scene and once again infuses jokes that, as a child viewed, make little sense but, as an adult viewer, are hilarious. Williams is at his chaotic best in Robots, delivering a spirited performance that makes up for most, if not all, of the film's shortcomings through sheer enthusiasm.

7 'Happy Feet' (2006)

As with many of his animated roles, Williams voices multiple characters, Ramon and Lovelace, in Happy Feet. The family favorite feature follows the life of a young Emperor Penguin named Mumble (Elijah Wood), who struggles to fit into his colony, where one finds a soul mate through song. Mumble cannot sing but rather finds his way through life through dance.

Williams' characters in this Oscar-winning film have different personalities and voice styles that, to children's ears, are unrecognizable, but the adult viewer is entertainingly familiar. Happy Feet is yet another example of Williams' ability to bring his personality to the screen simply through his voice. The film itself is quite tender, an ode to individuality and going against the norm, and Williams' energetic performance fits right in with the story's larger themes.

Happy Feet Release Date November 16, 2006 Cast Elijah Wood Carlos Alazraqui , Lombardo Boyar , Jeffrey Garcia , Johnny A. Sanchez , Robin Williams Runtime 108 Writers Warren Coleman , John Collee , George Miller , Judy Morris

6 'FernGully: The Last Rainforest' (1992)

Known for the famous "Batty Rap," Williams almost didn't voice the Batty Koda in FernGully: The Last Rainforest. The beloved 90s animated film features the wondrous and magical creatures of the Australian rainforest threatened by destruction from logging and pollution. In his first animated role, Williams voices a fruit bat who escapes a scientific testing facility and finds solace among the fairies in FernGully.

In his first incursion into animation, Williams goes above and beyond, proving he could be just as vibrant and funny behind a microphone as he could be onscreen. His role also demonstrates special care in portraying themes of trauma while using comedy as a coping mechanism. FernGully is a remarkably underrated picture, but if there's one aspect that stands out is Williams' now-iconic performance, a reminder of just how striking an actor he could be.

5 'World's Greatest Dad' (2009)

A departure from his usual slapstick, light-hearted humor, World's Greatest Dad is a dark comedy with biting, unforgettable humor. High school English teacher and unpublished writer Lance Clayton unknowingly creates a window of opportunity to receive the attention he's always wanted. To avoid a scandal after his son accidentally kills himself, Lance writes a fake suicide note; however, the phony suicide note garners a barrage of community and media attention.

This performance is refreshing and marked a much-needed departure for Williams, who starred in a series of flops during the mid-2000s. World's Greatest Dad showcased Williams' dramatic talents alongside dry, dark, often relentless humor. Although his comedies were normally comfortable with gut-busting type humor, World's Greatest Dad sees Williams play off purely uncomfortable laughs that ultimately pay off.

4 'Aladdin' (1992)

Despite the feud between Disney and Williams after the fact, Genie is one of the characters who ensures Williams' legacy will not be forgotten. In the animated classic, an impoverished young man named Aladdin (Scott Weinger) finds a magic lamp unleashing the power of Genie (Williams), who grants him three wishes to fulfill his wildest dreams.

Aladdin gets better and better with every rewatch. When it comes to Genie, Williams is spot-on with his impressions, references, and jokes that make zero sense to young viewers but put adult audiences in stitches. Deserving of an Oscar nomination for his impressive performance, audiences today still wonder what was scripted and what was improvised; in fact, Aladdin was even rejected as a contender for the Adapted Screenplay Oscar because of how much the actor ad-libbed. Williams was like a kid in a candy store behind the microphone, creating one of the most dynamic and instantly iconic characters in Disney's canon.

3 'The Birdcage' (1996)

The Birdcage is more than just a rousing comedic performance from Williams and its stellar cast, but rather a statement film released in an era where love stories of this kind were up for debate. Williams stars as Armand Goldman, a gay Miami nightclub owner whose recently engaged son, Val (Dan Futterman), plans to introduce him to his future in-laws, Republican Senator Keeley (Gene Hackman) and his wife, Louise (Dianne Wiest). Armand and his partner, Albert (Nathan Lane), agree to put on a straight front in order to meet the Keeleys.

In this remake of the French film La Cage aux Folles, Williams fuels heart and laughs into a tale of diversified love and acceptance. The Birdcage premiered during the era of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," the Defense Against Marriage Act, and the aftermath of the 80s AIDS epidemic, managing to utilize comedic storytelling as a means for political satire to successfully land with critics and audiences. Williams and Lane are stellar in the film, creating a dynamic that not only influenced an entire generation of LGBTQ+ people but also challenged the norm in the comedic genre.

2 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

In one of his most beloved roles, Williams balances poignant dramatic themes with rip-roaring comedy. Following an ugly divorce in which he fights for custody of his three children, Daniel Hillard (Williams) invents and disguises himself as a British housekeeper named Mrs. Doubtfire in an effort to spend more time with his kids. The entire family, including his ex-wife Miranda (Sally Field), seems to thrive under Mrs. Doubtfire's care until both worlds collide.

Deservedly so, Mrs. Doubtfire won the Oscar for Best Makeup in 1994. William's performance is sentimental and sweet in not only one of his funniest films but in one of the best comedies of the 90s. In an Oscar-worthy performance, Williams completely disappears into the role, crafting a warm and zany yet believable character that few other performers could've done. From the moment Daniel workshops the character of Mrs. Doubtfire to his always timely one-liners, Mrs. Doubtfire is nostalgic and a firm installment in Williams' legacy.

1 'Good Morning, Vietnam' (1987)

Showcasing every facet of his talents, Good Morning, Vietnam is Williams at his best. He stars as American radio personality Adrian Cronauer, who is sent to Vietnam to boost morale; however, his comedic, opinionated broadcasts shake up what little balance exists, and he becomes the subject of Sergeant Major Dickerson's (J.T. Walsh) censorship.

Williams' dynamic, explosive performance earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor. A breath of fresh air in the war genre, Good Morning, Vietnam remains a comedy classic as Williams inserts his irreverent humor where appropriate while allowing enough space to nurture emotional insights into the toll of the Vietnam War. It's a delicate balancing act, but Williams walks the line assuredly, giving a wonderfully bombastic performance that ranks as his funniest work on the big screen.

