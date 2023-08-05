The Big Picture Robert Altman's adaptation of Popeye was a bold vision that defied pre-conceived notions of a cash-grab on intellectual property.

The lavish production design of Popeye elevated the cartoonish source material, with Popeye's Village fully characterized in Altman's visual and thematic style.

Despite its initial critical failure, Popeye has left behind a more favorable legacy and its production has transformed into a theme park and vacation resort, attracting tourists from around the world.

In the canon of Hollywood fiascos, relating to behind-the-scenes turmoil and critical failure, Popeye stands as one of the giants. The 1980 film by Robert Altman is often associated with the industry reckoning of the time, with other flops such as Heaven's Gate eventually forcing Hollywood to divert away from the auteur-driven, financially risky New Hollywood. Altman, a seemingly uncanny choice to adapt a cartoon for the big screen, temporarily abandoned Hollywood in the aftermath of the film's toxic reception. In recent years, Popeye, like many ambitious passion projects reviled upon its initial release, has received a critical reclamation as an overlooked gem. Not only has the film left behind a more favorable legacy, but its production has also transformed into a Popeye Village theme park for tourists to experience for years down the line.

Robert Altman's Applied His Surrealist Vision for 'Popeye'

Image via Paramount Pictures

An idiosyncratic director, to say the least, Altman did not temper his recognizable style when realizing his vision for Popeye. In a decade that celebrated singular visions on the big screen, Altman's films, including M*A*S*H, McCabe and Mrs. Miller, The Long Goodbye, and Nashville are as esoteric as it gets. More than anyone expected, including the overseeing studios in Paramount and Disney, Popeye would have more in common with Altman's previous filmography compared to any pre-conceived notion of a creatively disposable cash-grab on intellectual property. 43 years later, Greta Gerwig's Barbie would parallel Popeye in its commitment to expressing a personal and idiosyncratic story with a keen sense of world-building on the heels of corporate backing.

Along with the plotless momentum and peculiar but indelible lead performances by Robin Williams (in his film debut) as the titular sailor and Shelley Duvall as Olive Oyl, the lavish production design of Popeye elevates the cartoonish source material into prestige filmmaking. Dubbed Popeye's Village, the film's detailed and immersive set complements Altman's visual and thematic style. This adaptation of Sweethaven is fully characterized in the same mold as the desolate Western communities of McCabe and Mrs. Miller and the panoramic infusion of culture and politics in the titular Nashville, TN. Altman's purposeful loose tracking of narrative famously demonstrated through his recording of overlapping dialogue can be grating for some viewers, but at least, thanks to the dazzling production design, there is always something splendid to gaze at.

'Popeye's Beautiful Production Design Came at a Cost

A film can be as visually stunning as Popeye, especially without the fallback of CGI, without grueling labor from the below-the-line crew. As detailed in James Robert Parish's book, Fiasco: A History of Hollywood’s Iconic Flops, Popeye Village, built on the island nation of Malta on the Mediterranean Sea, consisted of 19 wooden buildings. Lumber ranging from the Netherlands to Canada was transported to the set during construction. The job was finished under the laborious effort of over 160 crew members, 8 tons of nails, and 2000 gallons of paint.

The late 1970s and early 1980s was a filmmaking era defined by excess, and the elaborate construction of the Sweethaven set did not short itself on expansiveness. Similar to the film's reception once released, the production design appeared to be bloated and aimless, too grand in scale to satisfy any practicality in the filming process. Popeye had a $20 million budget, which was nothing to scoff at in 1980, but certainly not high enough to assume that the film would be decorated with such intricate sets. From the perspective of the studios in this period, the unchecked power that auteurs possessed with their sprawling visionaries like Altman, Michael Cimino with Heaven's Gate, and Francis Ford Coppola with Apocalypse Now, had become problematic to their financial stability, even though Altman's film made a profit. Popeye's glaring imperfections are indebted to the creative team's freewheeling approach to crafting the strangest film to be adapted from a cartoon.

RELATED: Robin Williams Almost Played This ‘Batman Forever’ Villain, According to Akiva Goldsman

A grandiose production design best serves the boisterous if not disastrous, behind-the-scenes tales of Popeye. Robin Williams referred to the treacherous set and combative relationship with his director as "Stalag Altman," according to Parish's book. Williams' affinity towards improvising lines of dialogue did not bode well with Altman's precise vision. Popeye was also burdened with the oversight of producer Robert Evans, who famously clashed with Coppola's direction of The Godfather. He was skeptical of Altman's surrealist portrayal of the comic character. A testament to his signature overlapping dialogue, Altman never broke a sweat to make sure the viewer could hear every word uttered on screen. Producers were so concerned about the inaudible nature of Williams' performance that the actor was forced to partake in a major re-dubbing session.

Sweethaven Is Now a Gorgeous Theme Park and Vacation Resort

Image via Steve Weintraub

A common critique of Popeye upon release was its ill-defined target demographic. Hypothetically speaking, the film is too bizarre for kids to enjoy, but a high-minded film connoisseur would be turned off by its source material. Even if the film is only appreciated in niche corners today, the lavish set created by Robert Altman and his production team was never torn down. The site located in the village of Mellieha, the Republic of Malta is now fortunate enough to host an amusement park, vacation resort, and open-air museum to tourists around the world, all thanks to an ambitious musical adaptation of Popeye.

During pre-production, Paramount had an agreement with the Malta government that the on-screen Sweethaven-turned-Popeye Village would remain intact after filming wrapped. Travel Magazine reported that the set was intended to be left alone for future film sets, but as a result of Popeye's sour reception, no crew ever returned. The transformed tourist site operates like a 4-D viewing experience, as walking inside the pastiche buildings and walkways brings you right into the surreal world of Altman's film. There is a theater that presents the film and behind-the-scenes featurettes. Along with a café and restaurant, there is a recreation area for kids, allowing a trip to Popeye Village to be family-friendly. From actors portraying Popeye and Olive Oyl to hosting weddings and private corporate functions, the site of a disastrous Hollywood production from over 40 years ago has transformed into an unorthodox paradise.

More than winning any award, the sumptuous production design of Popeye being responsible for the enjoyment and leisure of tourists across the globe is monumental. This is the kind of impact that filmmakers, production crews, or studios could ever manufacture. Without the crutch of special effects, Robert Altman and his crew built a magical utopia on the big screen and beyond through sheer ingenuity and perseverance. The director is often celebrated for his grounded construction of a living and breathing world inside his films, and Popeye might be the proudest example of his abilities.