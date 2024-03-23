The Big Picture La Cage aux Folles and The Birdcage share a satirical plot with funny hijinks.

Robin Williams and Nathan Lane have a lighter on-screen relationship than their French counterparts.

The Birdcage updates characters, making it a more wholesome take on the acceptance of non-traditional families.

Armand Goldman is many things: a drag club owner, a loving father, and a faithful partner. One thing he is not is straight, and when he needs to pose as such, he’s forced completely out of his comfort zone. Released in 1996 to conservative audiences in the United States when the AIDS crisis was going on for nearly two decades, The Birdcage showcases one of Robin Williams’ best comedic roles in one of his best comedies. It is a heartwarming story about accepting non-traditional families. The Birdcage was as much of a box-office hit as the original 1987 comedy that the movie is based on — La Cage aux Folles — a film that was also released during a pivotal time for the LGBT community. But while the two movies are similar, the 1996 American film is not a scene-by-scene remake of the 1987 French film; the key difference between the two is the tone of the comedy.

‘La Cage aux Folles’ and ‘The Birdcage’ Share the Same Plot

A farce is a comedy defined by a satirical plot and improbable, exaggerated situations. That is precisely what La Cage aux Folles and The Birdcage do with sunny-drenched hijinks. Based on a 1973 play, in the 1978 French-Italian film, Renato (Ugo Tognazzi) is the drag club owner, and Albin (Michel Serrault) is the drag star, the counterparts to Armand (Williams) and Albert (Nathan Lane). They get two revelations thrown at them; one, their young son has gotten engaged, and, two, his potential in-laws are an ultra-conservative couple. Renato and Albin then must attempt with various degrees of failure, to try to fool the heterosexual minds of the fiancée’s parents. But, although the concept is the same, the main couple in the 1978 and 1996 films are different in how passionate their arguments get.

'The Birdcage' Offers a More Light-Hearted Relationship

Renato and Albin get into a physical fight in the opening minutes of La Cage aux Folles, unlike the petty, less toxic arguments between their American counterparts. On the night Albin must go on as the drag club’s star attraction, Zaza, the countdown to the performance is getting closer and closer with no sign he’s ready. Albin’s diva behavior, set off by believing Renato is cheating on him, gets some laughs. But, then things get intense. Renato can’t keep down his frustrations and punches Albin in the face. An ice pack and makeup hide the bruise as Albin, now Zaza, heads downstairs to dazzle the crowd in the club, the club taking its name from the movie’s title, much like The Birdcage. The fight is one change of many that viewers will spot if they have only seen The Birdcage. In that remake, Armand just pushes Albert away to get the show back on track for more playful banter.

One major change is the character of Jacob (Benny Luke), a maid for Renato and Albin, who prefers to wear less clothing than more. In La Cage aux Folles, Jacob finds enjoyment in pointing out the racism towards him serving the couple, but when it came time to make the 1996 remake, this would be reshaped considerably. In the biography Mike Nichols: A Life by author Mark Harris, the director knew the actor he wanted. Nichols went to young Black actor Adrian Lester, but Lester told him, “It feels like the lines don’t give him enough depth for us to see past the slapstick elements, and it starts to be a bit negative.” This led to Mike Nichols and screenwriter Elaine May changing the role, which brought in Hank Azaria to play the maid, renamed Agador, who wants to let his “Guatemalaness” shine. It's hard to say if this an improvement from La Cage aux Folles though.

The other change involved the young fiancée. In La Cage aux Folles, Andréa (Luisa Maneri) never speaks out due to fear of her parents, and this helps make it understandable why she lies about her future in-laws being a traditional mother and father duo. She’s quiet as a mouse, which is a far cry from Calista Flockhart’s portrayal of the same character named Barbara in The Birdcage. She is nowhere near as quiet as she’s desperate to rebel and break free of her close-minded parents. Viewers can see how good of a fit she would make in the Goldman household.

Robin Williams Didn’t Want To Do Drag Again in 'The Birdcage'

Despite the seemingly toxic romance, Renato and Albin go on to make for an endearing pair to root for, and the performances from Ugo Tognazzi and Michel Serrault each have their bite. Serrault lets out a dramatic shriek whenever he’s startled, much like Nathan Lane, and both actors go over the top. The 1978 version better translates Renato’s internalized homophobia toward his partner’s flamboyant personality. Whenever Renato stands next to his son, Laurent (Rémi Laurent), they share looks when Albin is getting hysterical. It becomes obvious Renato is overly confident that his reserved personality will help him be easily accepted by straight people, as if there’s something wrong with Albin living his true self.

Tognazzi can’t match Robin Williams’s small bursts of his famous comedic skills. After Mrs. Doubtfire in 1993, Williams didn’t want to return to drag, and the original plan for The Birdcage was to have Williams cast alongside Steve Martin. Once Martin left, Nathan Lane stepped in. In Mark Harris’ biography of Mike Nichols, it describes how Williams and Lane were a dream team. Nichols had an all-star, talented cast, but he only allowed improvisation during the planned three weeks of rehearsal before production started.

He wanted to stick to Elaine May’s script, telling his cast that the best “ad-libs” would be noted and chosen, “But once we’re shooting, we’re not going to try nineteen different versions.” Surely, he pointed this statement to the improv king, Robin Williams. One of the best additions from these rehearsals was during the scene where Armand motivates a young dancer. Williams suddenly blasts off to help with inspiration for “an eclectic celebration of a dance!” citing Michael Kidd, Twyla, Bob Fosse, and Madonna. Lane then helped with the line Williams ends on as he powers down, “But you keep it all inside.”

The Homes Reflect Their Ultra-Conservative and Gay Characters

Both La Cage aux Folles and The Birdcage do a great job with set design to show how drab the home of the conservative parents is. Simon Charrier (Michel Galabru) and his ice queen wife Louise (Carmen Scarpitta) live in a very posh but cold house, one that lacks personality in the decor. It's just as stiff and repressed as the home of Republican Senator Kevin Keeley (an aloof Gene Hackman) and his wife, a bubblier Louise that only Dianne Wiest could pull off. Things are brightly lit in the Keeley household, but it’s also decorated with portraits and furniture that appear taken out of a colonial museum.

The Charriers and Keeleys need to loosen up, and they can take some cues from the apartments above the central drag clubs that are liberated with sexual imagery and beautiful artwork. Renato and Albin live in the French resort town of Saint-Tropez, bursting with lively energy, a setting that is just as colorful as Armand and Albert’s. Keen-eyed viewers will spot the Goldmans own Mommie Dearest cups, a small detail that adds their personality to their kitchen. Director Mike Nichols brought the story to South Beach in Miami, and one of the best scenes that capture the city's beauty is during its quietest moment.

Albert and Armand reconcile on a seaside bench, as a cruise ship sails by in the background. While Renato and Albin have this same scene, it’s filmed at an unassuming train station. Nichols and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki create a more beautiful sequence, where the camera slowly dollies toward Armand and Albert during their heart-to-heart, keeping them the focal point while the world moves around them.

‘La Cage aux Folles’ Feels More Grounded in Reality

Although the 1978 version didn't have a Hollywood budget, it still stands apart in how it doesn’t try to soften the homophobic attitudes in the world. In the French resort town where Renato and Albin live, their club may be a safe space, but they directly encounter bigotry when they step outside. Albin hurries away after learning how unwanted he is at the upcoming dinner, so he takes refuge at a bar. Renato follows to talk to his partner, but they deal with hateful slurs and a physical fight with bigoted male patrons. La Cage aux Folles was released in the few years before the AIDS epidemic would invade the LGBT community, and around the time of the movie's release, the gay civil rights movement was fairly new despite the June 1969 Stonewall Riots.

Meanwhile, the South Beach neighborhood in The Birdcage feels much more accepting. This is, no doubt, a specific story choice. The Birdcage came over a decade after the AIDS crisis started. Nichols and May focused on turning their studio film into a brighter, wholesome affair where the obstacles are easier to overcome. This makes La Cage aux Folles more realistic in how it doesn’t forget the real-world problems its characters may face.

Living Authentically Remains a Powerful LGBTQ Message

From movies to TV shows that revolve around LGBTQ characters, no matter how different the stories are, a recurring theme is how they fight to live their authentic lives. It can be personal struggles or with bigger, societal stakes, but it’s an empowering message. And the finale for La Cage aux Folles and The Birdcage excellently displays this. Albin and Albert walk into the dinner in drag to appear as the traditional mother they are not. But the joke is on everyone else. Albin and Albert come to the rescue, using drag as the performative art it is, to conceal the Charriers and the Keeleys from swarming reporters in their respective movies.

Whimsical music is frequently used in the 1978 film, but the 1996 remake makes great use of an LGBTQ anthem. Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” is a favorite needle drop in The Birdcage, beginning the American remake with a breathtaking, aerial shot that travels over the ocean to reach the Miami shore, then seamlessly cutting to bring the viewers through the club’s doors as if it’s all one take. The Sister Sledge song returns for the finale, which, like the rest of the movie, normalizes its gay characters and proudly sends them off with an uplifting ending.

Now, decades later, these films are still important in queer cinema. La Cage aux Folles, to this day, remains one of the highest-grossing foreign language films released in the US, and it went on to have two sequels which put Albin and Renato in further misadventures. Whether you watched one before the other or didn’t know one existed, La Cage aux Folles and The Birdcage each make for a distinct viewing, even if they have many familiar beats and recreated scenes. And never forget the powerful mantra from Nathan Lane’s Albert that Michel Serrault's Albin would agree with: “When the Schnecken beckons!”

