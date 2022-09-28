Being multi-talented in any field is a feat to behold. Having skills that can translate across disciplines does not work in every industry. An engineer can't just wake up one day and decide to become a chemist. But in Hollywood, the lines are much more blurry and let artists be flexible.

It's not all that surprising that stand-up comedians are the kind of performers that can find success beyond the stage and in TV and film. While delivering a monologue is not necessarily an indicator of acting talent, many comics have the experience of playing a role during their sets and can freely move between the stage and screen with incredible success.

Chris Rock

Chris Rock is no stranger to success on the stand-up stage. The New York City comic shot to super-stardom in the '90s and snatched multiple Emmy and Grammy wins for his stand-up specials along the way. With the help and mentorship of Eddie Murphy himself, Rock translated his stage success to screen success.

Like many comics that transition to film and television, Rock began his screen career in comedic roles, occasionally landing a nuanced, dramatic character along the way. In recent years, Rock has demonstrated his true capacity for dramatic roles, most notably as Loy Cannon on Hulu's hit seriesFargo and his intense turn as a detective in the Saw franchise's Spiral. Rock's talent seems to get more and more layered as time passes.

Tig Notaro

Tig Notaro hit the stand-up stage in the '90s in New York and worked her way through various open mics and comedy club features. Eventually, Notaro got a spot on Comedy Central Presents and later lent her deadpan, dark comedic sensibilities to shows like The Sarah Silverman Show and Inside Amy Schumer, both as an actress and a writer.

Notaro's understated, dry demeanor, quick wit, and comedic timing translated perfectly to the screen, not only in a comedic capacity but in a more dramatic and nuanced fashion. Between incredibly successful stand-up specials on HBO and Netflix, Notaro has found herself a home under the set lights in comedy films like Together Together, dramatic films like Lucy in the Sky, and even action films like Army of the Dead. Notaro's on-screen future is brighter than ever, as Am I OK (written, directed, and starring Notaro) is set to release this year, and even more projects keep lining up.

Bernie Mac

Following the inspiration of two classic comedians, Richard Pryor and The Three Stooges, Bernie Mac did not get a decent foothold in the stand-up scene until his early 30s. Mac worked his way through comedy clubs in Chicago before landing a spot on HBO's Def Comedy Jam that helped solidify himself as a comedic juggernaut.

With ever-growing connections and clout, Mac sprang from the stage into his acting career, with initially small roles in films like Fridayand House Party 3. Mac's talent on screen could not be contained by bit parts. In 2001 he landed not only a role in the Oceans 11reboot (which he would go on to reprise two more times) but also starred in his primetime sitcom, The Bernie Mac Show, which would go on to run for over 100 episodes and into syndication years later. What made Mac so successful on stage—his no-nonsense, stylish, authoritative persona—made him an even bigger star on camera.

Jim Carrey

With a smile and presence that could charm anyone, Jim Carrey got his start as an impressionist in Toronto, slowly building his resume with open mics and regular spots in clubs across the city. Looking to expand his performative toolkit, Carrey began pursuing sketch comedy, film, and television roles and moved to Hollywood to make the dream a reality.

Carrey saw his first taste of screen fame in the ensemble sketch comedy show, In Living Color. From there, his spot under the lights continued to grow. Refusing to be pigeonholed into comedic roles like Ace Ventura and Lloyd Christmas, Carrey flexed his acting prowess in films like The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the former grabbing him his first Golden Globe for best actor. Carrey is a sterling example of how some people are meant to entertain no matter what platform upon which they stand.

Eddie Murphy

Spurred by the work of the legendary Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy set out to the stage in his early teens, sometimes choosing the comedy clubs over school. As his reputation grew, his talents landed him a spot on Saturday Night Live as a key part of its '80s revival, and two wildly successful comedy specials cemented him as a comedic juggernaut.

When he eventually moved to the screen, Murphy ensnared audiences with his quick-witted, biting performances in films like 48 Hrs., Beverly Hills Cop, and Trading Places. Murphy's career ebbed and flowed, eventually ushering him toward opportunities for dramatic roles. In 2007, his turn as Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls earned him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor, and he made a huge return to the mainstream with the film Dolemite Is My Name in 2019. Murphy has shown time and again since that he is a full-fledged actor with incredible range and a knack for pulling heartstrings and tickling funny bones at the drop of a hat.

Amy Schumer

A New York City girl born and bred, Amy Schumer got her start on the stage performing at iconic spots like the Gotham Comedy Club, where she gained attention for her raunchy stand-up style. She segued her success on stage into a Comedy Central special and began stepping in front of the camera more and more.

In 2013, Schumer’s Inside Amy Schumer premiered on Comedy Central, and her career rocketed forward. The sketch comedy series blended her signature comedy stylings with hilarious performances from her and an ensemble of other comedians. Not satisfied limiting herself to television, Schumer wrote and starred in Trainwreck alongside Bill Hader and received rave reviews for her performance as a sloppy, free-spirited writer trying to find herself. Now, with her dramedy, Life & Beth entering its second season, Schumer is thriving under the spotlight.

Wanda Sykes

The always hilarious Wanda Sykes got her start at local venues in Washington DC before landing a spot on Russel Simmon’s Def Comedy Jam. With a clear mind for comedy, Sykes lent her talents as a writer to The Chris Rock Show, a role which earned her multiple Emmy nominations and one win for best writing for a comedy special.

Wanda’s breakout role came in 2001’s Pootie Tangas the hilarious Biggie Shorty. It is evident from then on: the camera loved Sykes, and audiences loved her in front of the camera. Over the next five years, Sykes landed eight acting roles, including one of her best—playing herself, no less—in Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Sykes’ sassy, no-nonsense persona shines in every role she plays and works no matter what kind of light she is under.

Sarah Silverman

Starting stand-up in 1992, Sarah Silverman quickly gathered clout as a naturally funny, deadpan comedian unafraid to tackle controversial and taboo topics in her material. After an abbreviated writing stint at Saturday Night Live, she took her talents to HBO’s sketch comedy show Mr. Show and soon after landed her first network standup spot on the Late Show with David Letterman.

Silverman’s multi-talent poured over into on-screen appearances, where she played roles that frequently bounced between comedic and dramatic. Silverman’s turn as Elaine Brooks in 2015’s I Smile Back showcased her true talent in serious roles, exploring mental illness and addiction with nuance and depth that would surprise anyone having seen her comedic work.

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate got her start as part of the comedy duo Gabe & Jenny, which performed live stand-up routines across venues in New York City. The routine was widely praised, and Slate kept her comedic momentum with guest spots on shows such as Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Important Things with Demetri Martin, and The Whitest Kids U’ Know.

As time went on, Slate began flexing her on-screen muscles across television and film, with her hilarious appearances on theKroll Show and the outrageous Mona-Lisa Saperstein on Parks and Recreation. More recently, Slate has taken on more thought-provoking, and dramatic roles in films like Gifted andI Want You Back. With the recent critical acclaim of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Slate's acting range continues to impress, juggling serious and comedic roles like a true professional.

Robin Williams

Robin Williams was a stand-up comic in San Francisco long before every household in America knew his name. An incredibly talented improvisational comedian, Williams worked his way through the ranks during the '70s and '80s and eventually struck massive success with his HBO comedy specials and a Grammy for best comedy album in 1979.

His first big break on the screen came from the comedy Good Morning, Vietnam, and from there, he barreled forward into an acting career with more range and breadth than any actor before or since. From the cult classic comedy Mrs. Doubtfire to the profoundly philosophical drama What Dreams May Come to his Oscar-winning performance in Good Will Hunting, Williams’s talent on-screen matches—if not exceeds—his talent on stage.

