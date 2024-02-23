The Big Picture Robin Williams' role in World's Greatest Dad challenges his likable persona, showcasing a dark and disturbing performance.

The film takes a dark turn as Lance fakes his son's suicide, leading to unexpected social benefits and media attention.

Williams' unexpected lead role in the film helped to reignite his career and showcase his range as a talented and risk-taking actor.

There are few performers in the history of film that have reinvented themselves for multiple generations of audiences quite like the late, great Robin Williams. While Williams has certainly been an icon of family entertainment thanks to his scene-stealing roles in Jumanji and Aladdin, he’s also a seasoned dramatic actor who earned serious awards acclaim for his more dramatic roles in films like Good Will Hunting, The Fisher King, and Dead Poets Society. A referring quality within Williams’ best roles is his inherently endearing personality, but he challenged notions about his persona with the dark comedy World’s Greatest Dad. While it would become one of the most fascinating risks of his career, Williams’ role in World’s Greatest Dad was originally only intended to be a cameo.

What Is ‘World’s Greatest Dad’ About?

Williams stars in World’s Greatest Dad as Lance Clayton, a lonely high school English teacher who secretly harbors ambitions of being a famous writer. Although he often proves himself to be quite thoughtful and imaginative, Lance is bullied by the co-workers at his school and consistently disrespected by his students. Lance tries to bridge a connection with his son, Kyle (Daryl Sabara), but the obnoxious teenage boy wants nothing to do with his father. World’s Greatest Dad effectively finds humor in the bleakest of situations. Initially, it’s very easy to empathize with Lance, as it seems like he is taken for granted by everyone who interacts with him. Williams does a great job at playing a put-upon character who fails to stand out in a crowd, despite his latent talents.

While it begins as a very awkward cringe comedy, World’s Greatest Dad features a shocking plot twist that takes the story in a much darker direction. Lance is put under pressure to transfer Kyle to a different school in order to secure his future, as his aggressive behavior and terrible academic performance indicate that it is unlikely he will be able to graduate on time. However, Kyle is accidentally killed in an erotic asphyxiation accident that shocks his father. Unwilling to admit the real reason behind his son’s death out of fear of being embarrassed, Lance decides to fake Kyle’s suicide, writing letters that suggest he was struggling with depression. As a result, those in Lance’s community begin to treat him with more sympathy, allowing him to advance in the social hierarchy.

World’s Greatest Dad works because Williams is cast against type as an unlikeable character. While it’s hardly the first time Williams has played a social outsider, Lance is a genuinely nasty person who utilizes a tragic incident to his own advantage. The film invokes humor as the situation becomes increasingly unsustainable as Lance’s lies grow bigger and more elaborate; he is unable to put an end to his own ambitions once he becomes a minor celebrity through media appearances promoting mental health awareness. The script in and of itself contains some fascinating commentary on the nature of media sensationalism and how it relates to discussions about mental health. However, it’s the eccentric performance by someone as generally likable as Williams as a malevolent presence that makes World’s Greatest Dad even more hilarious and disturbing.

Robin Williams’ ‘World’s Greatest Dad’ Role Started as a Favor

While it ended up becoming one of the most acclaimed performances of his career, Williams was only supposed to have a cameo role in World’s Greatest Dad. Williams had agreed to read the script as a favor to writer/director Bobcat Goldthwait, who he had previously worked with on the 1991 dark comedy Shakes the Clown. Goldthwait theorized that in order to get a script as unusual as World’s Greatest Dad produced, he would have to feature a prominent A-List star within the ensemble. While Williams didn’t necessarily need to appear in a prominent role, his name alone would have been enough to generate interest in the project. At the time, Williams was still a very popular stand up act and frequently appeared in successful mainstream hits.

While he only read the script out of obligation, Williams was so impressed by the World’s Greatest Dad screenplay that he asked to play the lead character. Although it’s likely he still would have appeared in the film to help it get made, Williams found that the film’s creative plot twists gave him more material to work with than he had originally expected. While he stated that the dark nature of the subject material made it “hard to do and also hard to go to those places,” he found himself capable of investing in the project “just by having the patience.” His commitment paid off, as World’s Greatest Dad ended up showing viewers that Williams was able to subvert his popular persona and give a wholly unexpected performance. The film also succeeded in advancing Goldthwait’s career, as he would go on to create the cult classic found footage film Willow Creek.

‘World’s Greatest Dad’ Started Williams’ Late Renaissance

World’s Greatest Dad came at the perfect moment in Williams’ career, as reviews had steadily declined for his projects in the early 21st century. Between the road trip comedyRV, a recurring role as Theodore Roosevelt in the Night at the Museum franchise, and vocal work in films like Robots and Happy Feet, it felt like Williams had sanded off his edges and opted for more sanitized, family-friendly projects. World’s Greatest Dad reinforced the idea that, in addition to being a comedic icon, Williams was a talented actor capable of taking risks.

Although his tragic death in 2014 came as a shock to the entertainment industry at large, Williams delivered some of his best work in the last decade of his career. While his heartbreaking performance in Boulevard and mature role in the romantic drama The Face of Love were slept on by many audiences, Williams proved that he was always interested in challenging himself. By selecting unusual scripts like World’s Greatest Dad and inspiring other great actors, Williams was a valuable artist whose work will not easily be forgotten.

