Younger generations were introduced to Robin Wright through Netflix's dark political thriller House of Cards and as Antiope, the General of the Amazonian Warrior army, in 2017's Wonder Woman. However, audiences tuning into the NBC soap opera Santa Barbara in 1984 were among the first to witness the birth of Wright's acting career. Before delivering her last dramatic line on the daytime soap in 1988, the young actress landed a pivotal role, solidifying her place in film history.

Rob Reiner's 1987 beloved fantasy adventure The Princess Bride was a formative household staple unless your childhood involved cruel and unusual punishment. Wright's effortless beauty will forever be synonymous with Princess Buttercup, though her off-screen life and relationship with screen legend Sean Penn intrigued viewers and tabloids for decades. From off-beat supporting roles in Toys to her upcoming reunion with Tom Hanks in Here, Wright can't go wrong. These are Robin Wright's best movies, ranked by how big a role they played in her career, how substantial her role is in them, and their overall quality.

10 'Moneyball' (2011)

Directed by Bennett Miller

Moneyball is a biographical baseball drama focusing on the 2002 season of the Oakland Athletics and General Manager Billy Beane's (Brad Pitt) attempt to assemble a winning team. Following a less-than-stellar season and limited by his recruiting budget, Beane hires a young economics graduate named Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), who has devised a statistical system for predicting untapped talent in the league. Together, the pair strategically amass a quality Oakland squad without breaking the bank, leading to the widespread and universal use of Brand's Sabermetric Method in sports.

The one-hundred-thirty-three-minute brooding baseball drama changed directorial, writing, and acting hands before the final product was released in 2011 to critical acclaim. Wright was hired to play Beane's ex-wife, Sharon, a minor supporting part further trimmed in the film's final cut. Alongside Spike Jonze in a random cameo appearance as Sharon's new husband, Wright offered her best rendition of a woman who's moved on but is rooting for her former spouse to get his life together. Wright's involvement in Moneyball elevated its quality, even if it was for one scene.

9 'White Oleander' (2002)

Directed by Peter Kosminsky

The film adaptation of Janet Fitch's best-selling novel White Oleander tells the story of Astrid Magnussen (Alison Lohman). After her mother, Ingrid (Michelle Pfeiffer), kills her new beau with a poisonous white oleander flower, Astrid moves into the homes of numerous foster parents with varying degrees of success. First come Starr and Ray (Wright and Cole Hauser), followed by Claire and Mark (Renée Zellweger and Noah Wylie), and finally, Russian immigrant Rena (Svetlana Efremova). Astrid visits her incarcerated mother throughout her tumultuous adolescence as her sadness about her mother's absence morphs into resentment.

The actors in White Oleander were limited by the movie's PG-13 rating, which is likely why it didn't reach its full chaotic potential. Irrespective of the hindrance, Michelle Pfeiffer swings for the fences, Zellweger delivers a poignant turn with a light touch, and Wright lets fury take hold. In one of the more colorful and tragic foster placements, Wright's character, Starr, enters the scene with a zealous exclamation point. A newly "saved" former exotic dancer, Starr's heavy-handed advice doesn't align with her actions in a role Wright approached with an impressive blend of emotional immaturity, ignorance, and unbridled rage. Astrid mingles with many mothers, but Wright guarantees the scar made by Starr doesn't fade from the viewer's memory.

White Oleander (2002)

8 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Thirty years after 1982's Blade Runner, the world remains occupied by bioengineered replicant humans designed to work as enslaved people. In 2049, the Tyrell Corporation's reign is over, and the Wallace Corporation is the current manufacturer of obedient replicants designed by Niander Wallace (Jared Leto). Police Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a Blade Runner tasked with "retiring" Tyrell replicants, has discovered an anomaly that could result in war and is ordered to destroy evidence. However, K's quest to learn the truth behind his replicant revelation threatens his existence and endangers everyone in his orbit.

Harrison Ford reprises his celebrated role as Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049. However, his return does not answer fans' long-awaited question regarding his status as a replicant. Instead, the layered dystopian sequel introduces new villains, plot twists, and memorable, albeit brief, noteworthy characters like Lieutenant Joshi, played by Wright. Swaddled in futuristic garb with her House of Cards bob slicked back into stealth mode, Wright imbues Lt. Joshi with resolute command. Her position demands total compliance; still, Wright allows a sliver of humanity to slip through Joshi's enforcing veneer. It's not easy to impress fans of cult classic films, especially sci-fi, but Wright suited up and delivered a performance worthy of Denis Villeneuve's extraordinary sequel.

7 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Directed by David Fincher

Amid an ugly libel lawsuit, investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) is approached by Henrik Vanger (Christopher Plummer), offering legal intel in exchange for help solving a family cold case. With the help of bleached-eyebrow hacker Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara), Mikael delves deeper into the mysterious disappearance of Vanger's grandniece forty years earlier. As the case unravels, revealing more suspects than answers, Mikael and Lisbeth navigate a foreboding Swedish landscape with their survival in the balance.

David Fincher's remake of the 2009 film based on Stieg Larsson's novel is stunning in its visual and atmospheric execution, to no one's surprise. The movie features an illustrious roster of actors, including Wright, who appears as Mikael's colleague and lover, Erika Berger. The versatile actress takes on a Swedish lilt and a no-nonsense, semi-detached persona as one of two women after Mikael's favor. Wright's time in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo is brief but critical in establishing an intimate familiarity with Mikael and a basis for Lisbeth's discouraged pivot.

6 'Nine Lives' (2005)

Directed by Rodrigo Garcia

Through a series of seemingly unrelated vignettes, Rodrigo Garcia's Nine Lives introduces audiences to nine individual women in one seamless take. From strained parental dynamics to forbidden love and grief, a cast featuring Holly Hunter, Glenn Close, Amy Brenneman, Wright, and Sissy Spacek craft moving snapshots of ordinary lives. Viewers slowly link the women in revelatory, surprising connections as their stories unfurl with compelling, understated performances.

Several actors from Rodrigo's previous vignette feature, Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her, return in Nine Lives, including Hunter, Close, and Brenneman. However, Wright's entry to the fold is a welcome, noteworthy addition. Great with child, shopping at a supermarket, Wright's Diana is unexpectedly reunited with her ex-love, Damian, played by the ever-brilliant Jason Isaacs. Her nuanced portrayal of an awkward, unsolicited encounter is authentic and relatable, lending sincerity and depth to the grocery aisle scene. Nine Lives is an ensemble piece, but Wright is essential in weaving Garcia's stratified tapestry.

5 'Unbreakable' (2000)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Security guard David Dunn (Bruce Willis) is the lone, unscathed survivor of a train crash that left one hundred thirty-one people dead. Shortly after, David finds a card on his windshield bearing the business "Limited Edition" and the cryptic question, "How many days have you been sick?" Curious, he asks his wife, Audrey (Wright), if she can recall him ever being ill, and she cannot. David and his son Joseph visit the comic book museum emblazoned on the card and meet the man behind it, Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), who believes David possesses superpowers. As David discovers the truth about his abilities, Elijah's intentions are slowly revealed.

As practical caretaker Audrey Dunn, Wright is a grounding presence in this original superhero movie. The actress's usual blonde mane is muted in a no-frills brunette style as she takes on the role of wife and wrangler of burgeoning hero and superhuman soothsayer David Dunn. As David becomes further distracted by his new-found strengths, Wright suffuses Audrey with concern and grief for the relationship she once shared with her college sweetheart, mirroring the audience's apprehension. In a limited role, Wright endears viewers with her determination to save her relationship and family amid the most unusual circumstances. Her pivotal presence incited a solemn moment of digestion when fans learned of Audrey's death and subsequent absence in the third and final film, Glass, a testament to her impact.

4 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

In director Patty Jenkin's origin story, an unconquerable hero emerges on a secluded island inhabited by Amazonian warrior women. Raised by fierce battle-tested badasses, Diana (Gal Gadot) is excluded from combat training by her mother, Hippolyta (Connie Nielson). However, her aunt Antiope (an impressively swole Wright) usurps her sister's orders and conducts covert tactical preparedness lessons, arming Diana with skills to enhance her innate abilities. When a German plane crash lands near the island, Diana rescues its pilot, a double agent soldier named Steve (Chris Pine), and decides to join him in his fight against an enemy she mistakenly believes to be Ares.

Wonder Woman is a standalone DC Extended Universe spectacular that blends empowerment with comedy without sacrificing quality. The heroine is Diana, played with affable charm by Gadot, but she is incomplete without the foundational imprint of the women who nurtured her. One of the fiercest creatures to wield a bow and arrow while clad in a riveted leather onesie is Wright as Antiope, General of the Amazons. Aside from the apparent hours logged at the gym, Wright wears the warrior's skin with ease, completely believable (and formidable) as the commanding officer on the island. Wright has transformed herself for previous roles, but none hold a candle to her shield-jumping midair melee and total dominion on the beaches of Themyscira.