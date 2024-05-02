This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Amazon’s Prime Video has just ordered the series adaptation of Michelle Frances’ psychological thriller novel The Girlfriend. Robin Wright (House of Cards) will not only be helming the series but will also star in the upcoming show! The rest of the cast members announced so far include Olivia Cooke (House of The Dragon), Laurie Davidson (Mary and George), and Waleed Zuaiter (Gangs of London) in titular roles.