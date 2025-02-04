Roblox is one of the biggest games in the world, standing with other major industry titans like Fortnite and Call of Duty, and now the game is launching a brand-new initiative that will certainly see its popularity skyrocket even further. Collider is happy to partner with Lionsgate and Roblox to exclusively announce the new Roblox immersive movie store, which will allow players to purchase bundles featuring their favorite movie characters. A Twilight bundle will open the store at launch, and other famous properties such as John Wick and Saw will be coming in the future. The new initiative is designed to empower movie fans to play, wear, and watch the movies they love while also connecting with them through one of their favorite video games.

The Twilight bundle available at launch includes a movie-themed digital "Loca" T-shirt and an inspired version of Bella's (Kristen Stewart) truck. It will also come with a movie-themed amulet that offers custom powers, and even a digital code to download the first movie in the franchise. That's right, fans who purchase the Roblox Twilight bundle will also then own a copy of the movie that they can watch at their leisure. There is no better franchise to open up Roblox's new immersive movie store with than Twilight, as it has stood the test of time as one of Lionsgate's most popular properties ever, with more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office. The Twilight items in the new Roblox immersive movie store are designed by Jonathan Courtney, who is one of the leading designers for Roblox and has sold over 40 million items.

Are the ‘Twilight’ Movies on Streaming?

Image via Roblox

All the Twilight movies are available to stream on Peacock, where fans can load up and watch Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, and all their favorites get up to vampiric and werewolf hijinx. None of the Twilight movies were particularly beloved by critics — the fifth is the highest-rated film in the franchise, and it earned only a 49% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes — but the films developed a cult-like following and have become immensely popular over the years, which is part of what led to extraordinary box office returns — making Twilight the perfect candidate to kick of Roblox's immersive movie store.

The Roblox immersive movie store is now live and the Twilight bundle is available for purchase. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.