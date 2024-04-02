The Big Picture RoboCop 2 is coming to 4K with a new transfer and special features, including interviews with the cast and crew.

The film follows RoboCop and his partner battling corporate intrigue and a new cyborg enforcer in a gritty Detroit setting.

Shout Factory's deluxe sets will include lobby cards, enamel pins, and prismatic stickers for fans of the classic action film.

RoboCop 2, the high-octane sequel to the sci-fi action classic RoboCop, is coming to 4K. Shout Factory's two-disc set will feature an all-new 4K transfer of the film as well as a passel of special features and interviews.

The centerpiece of the set will be an all-new 4K transfer of the film, scanned from the original camera negative. The set will also include two audio commentaries - one by film writer Paul M. Sammon, and another by Gary Smart, Chris Griffiths, and Eastwood Allen, the creators of the RoboCop documentary RoboDoc. Special features include a number of new and archival interviews with the cast, including Peter Weller, Dan O'Herlihy, Tom Noonan, Nancy Allen, and Galyn Görg; director Irvin Kershner; the special effects crew, including stop-motion maven Phil Tippett and puppeteer Kirk Thatcher; and more. It will also feature trailers, TV spots, and an image gallery. Shout is also releasing a pair of deluxe sets, which will include lobby cards, enamel pins, and prismatic stickers. The basic set will retail for $35.99 and will be released on June 18, 2024; it can be pre-ordered now on ShoutFactory.com.

What Happens In 'RoboCop 2'?

Taking place a year after the events of RoboCop, cyborg police officer Alex Murphy (Weller) and his partner Anne Lewis (Allen) find themselves caught in corporate intrigue with their bosses at OCP, even as they try to stem the tide of Nuke, a designer drug that's ravaging Detroit. OCP's CEO, the Old Man (O'Herlihy) intends to replace RoboCop with a more pliable cyborg enforcer; they find such a test subject in the form of Nuke dealer Cain (Noonan), who they transform into the titular RoboCop 2. Murphy will have to overcome a devastating assault by Nuke dealers, OCP's malicious reprogramming, and his own painful memories of his human past to save the city. Directed from a script by comic book creator Frank Miller (Sin City), RoboCop 2 was a moderate hit upon its release in the summer of 1990, earning $45 million at the box office. It did spawn a sequel three years later; however, 1993's RoboCop 3, a critical and commercial flop, put the series on sleep mode.

Although the RoboCop franchise has been dormant since the release of an indifferently-received Joel Kinnaman-led remake in 2014, but MGM's new owner, Amazon, may change that. The property is in development in both TV and movie form.

Shout Factory's RoboCop 2 4K set will be released on June 18, 2024, and can be preordered now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.