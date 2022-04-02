'RoboCop' is one of six titles Arrow will be releasing in April to 4K.

Arrow Video and MVD Entertainment Group have announced that one of their latest 4K Ultra HD steelbook releases includes the classic sci-fi film, RoboCop. It will be released globally on April 12. This limited edition steelbook is expected to include two different versions of the film: the theatrical release and the director’s cut.

RoboCop is an American science fiction action film set in a futuristic cyberpunk Detroit. It follows the story of police officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) who, after being killed on the job by a group of gang members, is revived by corrupt mega-corporation Omni Consumer Products as an authoritarian cyborg. Through Murphy’s struggle for humanity in his new form and through the world of RoboCop, the film explores and criticizes Reagan’s “trickle-down” economics, pro-business policies, and the resulting unrestrained capitalism of the 80s. The movie handles many serious and relevant themes including corporate power, toxic masculinity, fascist authoritarianism, corrupt police, and what it means to be human.

Despite being a difficult film to market in a way that appealed to adult audiences, it received overall positive reviews upon its release in 1987. By the end of its original theatrical run, it grossed $53.4 million making it a modest success. It has gone on to become one of the most influential sci-fi films to date.

Alongside Weller, the 1987 classic features the acting talents of Nancy Allen as Anne Lewis, Daniel O’Herlihy as the Old Man, Ronny Cox as Dick Jones, Kurtwood Smith as Clarence Boddicker, Miguel Ferrer as Bob Morton, Paul McCrane as Emil Antonowsky, Ray Wise as Leon Nash, Jesse D. Goins as Joe Cox, Calvid Jung as Steve Minh, and more.

The film was directed by Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award-winning renowned Dutch director, Paul Verhoeven. Starship Troopers’ screenwriter Edward Neumeier penned the script with Michael Miner. It was produced by Arne Schmidt and Jon Davison (known for producing the popular parody film Airplane!) from lead production company Orion Pictures.

Arrow has quite the lineup of classic films to be released in 4K this month, including Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and 12 Monkeys, to name a few. RoboCop’s cultural impact can not be understated and remains as relevant today as it was in the 80s. It’s a wonderful addition to the science fiction genre and is well worth the time to watch.

Find RoboCop in 4K Ultra steelbook format this April 12.

