The Big Picture Arnold Schwarzenegger was too muscular for the RoboCop suit, making him an impractical choice to play the character.

Schwarzenegger's physique would have made RoboCop seem like an indestructible machine, lacking the vulnerability needed for the role.

Peter Weller's slim build and human-like features made him a better fit for RoboCop, adding a realistic human side to the character.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the king of the 80s action movies thanks to his roles in The Terminator, Commando, Predator, and The Running Man. With those muscles that won him so many Mr. Olympia bodybuilding titles, that chiseled jaw, and his undeniable charisma, any film would have been lucky to have Schwarzenegger as a part of it. So it's no surprise to learn that Arnold was set to star in one of the biggest action films of the decade, 1987's RoboCop, about a half-man, half-robot who fights crime. That's perfect for Schwarzenegger, right? There was just one literally very big problem. When the suit was designed for him, everything fell apart. Before it was all over, the biggest name in Hollywood was out, and RoboCop would be played by a not-so-well-known name, Peter Weller. It ended up being the best second choice anyone could have ever asked for.

RoboCop In a dystopic and crime-ridden Detroit, a terminally wounded cop returns to the force as a powerful cyborg haunted by submerged memories. Release Date July 17, 1987 Cast Peter Weller , Nancy Allen , Ronny Cox , Kurtwood Smith , Miguel Ferrer Runtime 102

Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Too Muscular for the 'RoboCop' Suit

RoboCop might sound like a horrible name for a movie, alluding to what you could think is a cheesy B-movie, but RoboCop was anything but. It started with a smart screenplay, penned by Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner, about a cop in futuristic Detroit named Alex Murphy who is shot and left for dead. This is not the end of his life, however, as Murphy is brought back as a cyborg cop named RoboCop who becomes a nearly one-man (or robot) police force out to lay waste to or capture all the city's criminals, but things go wrong when he goes on his own mission to get the men who tried to kill him. RoboCop was more than a simple action movie, but one with a bleaker message about the savagery of society, while also being fun and filled with dark humor.

The next step for RoboCop was to acquire a director, and they found a good one in Paul Verhoeven, who was able to show the mess of a decaying society while also making it enthralling at the same time. A great script and director didn't mean anything if they didn't get the RoboCop costume and the man behind it right. In the Netflix docuseries, The Movies That Made Us, an episode about the making of RoboCop detailed how RoboCop's appearance and actor came to be. In the beginning, practical effects genius Chris Walas, the man who created the brilliant nastiness in Gremlins and The Fly, was turned to for ideas about the suit. Unfortunately, Walas' idea didn't work, with Edward Neumeir saying, "It looked like someone threw up on a guy in a wetsuit." It was then that another practical effects master, Rob Bottin, the creator of the awe-inspiring effects in John Carpenter's The Thing, was brought in.

It was up to concept artist Mile Teves to come up with the basic RoboCop design, with Paul Verhoeven telling him he wanted RoboCop to look heroic, sexy, and show the lineage of Detroit. Teves drew us his design and Bottin told Verhoeven that he'd have a suit made six long months after they cast the actor to play him. Verhoeven first thought of Michael Ironside, but after that quickly fell through, Arnold Schwarzenegger let it be known that he wanted the role. With The Terminator and RoboCop both being Orion Pictures films, it seemed like a fit, but the problem was the suit wasn't going to be. Arnold was so muscular that the design of the thick suit around him made him so wide that "it turned out looking like the Michelin Man."

Arnold Schwarzenegger Would Have Been Miscast in 'RoboCop' No Matter the Suit

You can't name a bigger badass in action movie history, no matter the decade, than Arnold Schwarzenegger. Having him in RoboCop would have been a huge get that would have resulted in a massive box office, but he wouldn't have looked right in the role. His body is so muscular that it would have looked ridiculous, as if he was a walking tank. On top of that, there would be no suspense for the viewer, because he'd come across as the indestructible machine who couldn't be defeated. RoboCop, while powerful and imposing, also had to be believed as something that could be beaten if you tried hard enough. He needed to be sleek and mobile, the exact opposite of how Arnie looked.

RoboCop came out just three years after James Cameron's The Terminator. No matter what else Schwarzenegger has done in his career, he will always best be known for that role, which he has played in five movies. To see Arnold in a robotic suit shooting people would have reminded viewers of The Terminator, with RoboCop coming across like an imitation, and more machine than a sympathetic man. Also, outside of his mouth, you wouldn't have been able to see Arnold's face for most of the movie, so what would have been the point of casting him anyway when the star is hidden?

Peter Weller Adds a Realistic Human Side to 'RoboCop'

With Arnold Schwarzenegger being too big for RoboCop, other, more slim actors were looked at, including Peter Fonda, who really wanted the role. He wasn't right for the part, but the creators of RoboCop knew they needed to find an actor who was thin, fit, and had a nice chin and lips. They spent a long time looking at every actor possible, unable to come to a decision, but seven long months later they met Peter Weller, the star of 1984's The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension (yes, that's a real title), a movie that flopped at the box office, making just $6 million, but did pretty well with critics. The team behind RoboCop loved him. He was not only thin, but was a marathon runner, and had "Cupid bow lips." RoboCop now had its lead.

Six months later, the suit was finally finished, but it was so bulky looking that it was redesigned again, this time to resemble Japanese robots from art books. Weller looked like the ideal RoboCop once the suit went on, as he looked mechanical, yes, but was also sleek enough to not feel like an unbeatable tank. It also helped that Weller worked with a mime coach to make his gait look more robotic.

RoboCop became a memorable character not just for how cool he looked, but because of the man behind it. Before he's anything, RoboCop is still Alex Murphy, a man with a wife and son who thinks he is dead and moved on without him. He is a person just as much as he is a robot, and an actor like Peter Weller, who wasn't all that well known, and who looked like a normal, everyday guy, made the character believable, whereas Arnold would have been the giant movie star in a suit who we knew without a doubt would be victorious. It's the same reason why Michael Keaton or Robert Pattinson works as Batman, but if you were to put a beast of a man like Reacher's Alan Ritchson behind the cowl, he suddenly becomes way less interesting. Still, Arnold as RoboCop would have been fun to see just for the curiosity of it. I'd buy that for a dollar.

