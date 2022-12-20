The North American rights to the four-part RoboCop documentary RoboDoc: The Creation of Robocop has just been acquired by Cinedigm, according to Deadline. The new look into the creation of one of the most cult-classic action films of the 1980s is six years in the making. The docuseries will premier on Cinedigm's streaming service, Screambox, early next year.

The new documentary project will take a look at the making of the action-packed classic, and will feature interviews with the film's cast and crew, including Dr. Peter Weller, Diane Robin, Ronny Cox, Nancy Allen, Ray Wise, and the film's director, Paul Verhoeven. The series will also serve as a deep dive into the film franchise and its creation. It's been a long road to release for the project, which began fundraising six years ago.

The original Robocop was released in 1987, at the peak of the action genre, when carnage and mayhem were par for the course. And on the surface level, Robocop is only one of many films of the decade to promote a tough on crime stance. However, the film's biting irony and satiric edge have engaged viewers beyond the initial shock value, and the film was essential for establishing Verhoeven's reputation in America. Robocop tells the story of one cop who, after being injured in a shoot-out, is sent off to become a cyborg and the ultimate killing machine. However, it turns out justice is not a dish best served cold, but revenge just might be.

Of the new project, the documentary's co-director Eastwood Allen said, "[w]e’ve crafted something together to incorporate visuals and sound in an effort to immerse viewers into the world of 80s filmmaking and offer something completely unique to the ‘making of’ format.” Fellow co-director Chris Griffiths added, "[a]s a fan of RoboCop for the past 30 years, this project has been a labor of love for me and I can’t wait to share this unique project with the fans, especially those who have stood by us all these years.”

Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting added to the praise, saying, “RoboCop is not only a technological icon but a film that pushed boundaries with its practical effects and excessively violent gore.” He continued, "[m]uch of what we see on screen today can be credited to the innovative minds of the 70’s and 80’s. We’re thrilled fans will finally be able to see the story on Screambox next year.”

Check out the trailer for the original RoboCop below.