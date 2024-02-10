The Big Picture The production of the original RoboCop film faced numerous challenges, including delays in completing the iconic suit and the limitations it posed for the actor, Peter Weller.

Despite the difficulties, the passion and dedication put into creating the practical effects paid off, resulting in a beloved and iconic science fiction film that still resonates with audiences.

In contrast, newer films often rely heavily on digital effects and cut corners in practical production, resulting in less distinctive and memorable designs that can quickly age.

"We'll fix it in post." This phrase has become the mantra of many productions in the current film industry, meaning that whatever inevitable hiccups or problems arise in the filming of sequences ranging from a simple insert shot to a massive action set-piece, it'll be shrugged off and left to the digital VFX department to resolve after the fact. This philosophy has taken shape as a result of the increasing reliance on digital effects in the filmmaking process. The trend is causing the industry to lose sight of the craft and effort involved in the making of props, costumes, and sets.

There is no better illustrator of the passion involved in practical filmmaking than the long, storied process of getting the RoboCop suit ready for Paul Verhoeven's 1987 satirical action masterpiece. RoboCop follows a police officer who is brutally gunned down by a gang of ruthless criminals, only to be revived in a robotic form by a private corporation which oversees Detroit's policing.

The bloody, excessive, satirical masterwork takes aim at police militarization and corporate greed. It also brilliantly sends up American action movie tropes in a fashion which is both hilarious and genuinely kick-ass. Integral to the film is the RoboCop suit itself. Months of planning, prep, and rebuilding led to dozens of on-set nightmares for the cast and crew to manage, but the final product is a tangible piece of film history whose iconography has cemented RoboCop as a classic of the science-fiction genre.

The 'RoboCop' Suit Was Not Finished When Filming Began

The head of the effects department on RoboCop was Rob Bottin. Bottin has a legendary career in visual effects, including working on John Carpenter's The Thing and creating some of the Cantina creatures in Star Wars, making him well suited to lead the charge on the conception and production of RoboCop's suit and props. Bottin and his crew worked tirelessly to make six suits for this production, but delays and scheduling concerns lead to none of them being completed until after the film began shooting. Verhoeven had completed many scenes that did not feature the suit, and they were finally ready to start on the bulk of the action when Bottin's team had the costume ready.

This posed a problem for lead actor Peter Weller, who spent months training to nail the robotic movements of Alex Murphy's character post-transformation, only to find that he was essentially immobilized in the suit. This would have been easier to iron out in pre-production, if Weller had been able to rehearse in the suit before filming. However, it was clear that they'd simply have to grit their teeth and push through no matter how difficult. After a multi-hour application process, Weller could barely walk or move his arms, and the bulky hands had such poor articulation that the audio commentary on the film mentions needing 50 takes for a one-second shot where Murphy catches a set of car keys. The difficulties piled on for Weller, the effects team, and the production as they struggled to overcome the obstacles posed by the suit's frame. But the suit was complete, and it looked remarkable enough on screen to be worth all the trouble.

Practical Effects Were Often Impractical on the 'RoboCop' Set

Even after working around the problems posed by the suit limiting Weller's movement, it was not smooth sailing for RoboCop. Weller claimed to have lost three pounds a day wearing the suit, as they were filming in the summer on location in Detroit, where high temperatures combined with the costume's material and size left Weller burning up throughout production. A tube system was engineered to allow air conditioning within the suit, which solved only one of the many problems with the impracticality of RoboCop's design on set.

Weller found relief in the film's few driving sequences, as the bottom portion of the RoboCop suit was far too big to fit in a police cruiser, and he was able to film these scenes in boxer shorts. This is the kind of humorous, innovative problem-solving that makes a movie worthy of an oral history. The endless list of memorable anecdotes about the struggle to get this costume to work on screen allow fans to appreciate the final product even more.

It is understandable that film productions in modern times want to skirt around these issues, which can cost time and money, but the labor put into making a movie like RoboCop pays off on screen. Weller went through hell to play his role, but he will be remembered for it forever. Bottin and his crew created a design which is so iconic that it's impossible to imagine a subsequent reboot or sequel ever improving on RoboCop's appearance. The passion and dedication to getting this film made under difficult circumstances lead to a legacy which is still celebrated among fans and critics alike.

The Original 'RoboCop' Was Rewarded for the Effort, While Newer Films Cut Corners

Verhoeven and the cast and crew of this film probably never imagined that a satire of corporate greed and police militarization would spawn a multimedia franchise including sequels, a TV series followup, comics, games, and countless merchandise. RoboCop has become one of the most beloved science fiction films of its time, a rare instance that perfectly threads the needle of a midnight movie classic and a film accessible and entertaining enough for general audiences to still love all these years later.

As is the way in Hollywood, when something is popular enough over a long enough period of time, it will be remade. RoboCop was remade in 2014. The remake wasn't a complete disaster, but generally failed to distinguish itself from the original in meaningful ways. One element that faced criticism was the approach to the suit, which incorporates designs that felt in-line with Hollywood trends at the time. Instead of the bulky, silver-blue look from Verhoeven's film, the 2014 version is sleek and black in a way which evokes the tactical Batman suit in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, and a rising face shield which keeps actor Joel Kinnaman's face in frame for the film to show off its lead actor. This design feels derivative and far less inspired than Bottin's original. Ditching the bulky frame leaves it looking more like a form-fitting suit over a human body than a robotic replacement for a cyborg, and the sleek appearance makes it indistinguishable from any sort of high-tech militarized SWAT gear.

The effects in the remake aren't entirely digital, which is impressive and credit should be given to designer Rob Duncan, who took on the difficult task of making something that would live up to the original. But some of that effort is lost in the process when it becomes about streamlining, whether it's a streamlined design or streamlining the production process by adding the most vital elements in post, instead of fabricating an entire suit. Digital effects are a great tool when utilized properly in films like Avatar, but when used as a shortcut they often lead to the film's appearance aging poorly.

The most notable example of a studio cutting corners on VFX in recent years is the work being done within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where characters went from partial practical suits in early films such as Iron Man to complete CGI renders in recent films like Thor: Love and Thunder. The introduction of "nano-tech" in-universe has been used as an explanation for the monotony of every suit having a magically appearing & disappearing helmet, or the suits themselves being able to vanish at the push of a button, but what this enables them to do in the real world is to skip the process of making a suit entirely. Design and process are both becoming more simplified, veering away from the passionate process of hand-building complicated molds, props, and costumes.

Relying on CGI wasn't an option for the RoboCop crew. The practical production design makes RoboCop look and feel distinctive, and is a major element of why the film is so well remembered. Filmmaking is a battle of compromises, problems, and miracles which resolve into something beautiful on screen, and RoboCop is a perfect movie to showcase how much effort should be put into the craft. Perhaps Peter Weller would have preferred to not lose pounds of water weight in the sweltering Detroit heat, but as it stands, it is a blessing that RoboCop made it onto the screen in this iconic form.

Robocop is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

