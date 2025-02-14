Gear up and get ready for a wild ride through the futuristic streets of Detroit. It's time to rank the RoboCop franchise. Released in 1987 and directed by the remarkable Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven, the first film about an honest, ordinary cop who's mortally wounded in action and reborn as a cybernetic crime-stopper has become one of the most recognized and beloved sci-fi action stories in cinema history. For well over thirty years, this iconic thrill ride has remained a staple of pop culture and is still praised for its revolutionary effects and pulse-pounding action.

In the years since the first one, RoboCop's popularity has spawned two sequels, two short-lived television series, and a 2014 remake. Unfortunately, all of them weren't as compelling or highly regarded as the original. Its sequels and remake could never have topped their predecessor, but to be fair, they have good and bad qualities. The RoboCop franchise is either hit or miss for most audiences, but give all four installments a chance, and there's enough to leave people more than satisfied. In honor of this explosive franchise, here are all four RoboCop movies (1987-2014) ranked from worst to best. Enjoy the fun, but don't forget: "Stay out of trouble."

4 'RoboCop 3' (1993)

Cast: Robert John Burke, Nancy Allen, Jill Hennessy, Felton Perry, and Rip Torn

Starting off with clearly the lowest point of the franchise is RoboCop 3, released in 1993 and created by The Monster Squad's director, Fred Dekker. Often viewed as one of the worst movies of '93, this goofy, cartoonish third entry is the one right where most fans dropped off and knew this series didn't really have much potential to continue further. It's noticeably missing the great Peter Weller in his career-defining role as Alex Murphy/RoboCop. This time, the titular hero is played by Robert John Burke in an outlandish story that sees him joining a civilian resistance movement to stop the sinister Omni Consumer Products company (OCP) and their ruthless new CEO (Rip Torn) from destroying the city to rebuild a new one.

First, some positives: though the action is not as intense or riveting as the previous ones, RoboCop 3 at least tries to show some decent action sequences, and some moments thankfully go over the top. And the late Rip Torn gives a delightfully campy performance as the villain who's comically only referred to as the CEO. He may not be as menacing as other villains that will be mentioned here, but boy, does his character leave an impression. But those are pretty much the only truly good parts of this one. At the end of it all, RoboCop 3 is a total mess worse than most people remember. It's tonally inconsistent, lacks a decent plot, is poorly acted, and has a noticeable drop in the level of violence. It almost comes across as a kids' movie, which is just baffling. It's certainly not the best, but at least it has its moments and is not frustrating to watch.

3 'RoboCop' (2014)

Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, Abbie Cornish, and Samuel L. Jackson

Next is the 2014 remake, also titled RoboCop. Directed by José Padilha, this updated version of the story is much more divisive among critics and audiences, with some either enjoying it and others dismissing it. This time, taking on the role of Murphy is Joel Kinnaman of The Suicide Squad and The Killing fame. The plot is an altered version of the original, following Murphy as he's injured by crooked cops and fitted with a cybernetic body by a different company this time: OmniCorp. As he struggles with his new life and regains his free will, he soon battles his makers to stop them from taking over the city.

RoboCop 2014 is a mixed bag of good and bad ideas. The special effects, for the most part, are stellar, and the RoboCop suit design is sleek and impressive. Although he doesn't hold a candle to Peter Weller's performance, Joel Kinnaman is still a pretty decent choice to take on the iconic role. He really conveys Murphy's internal struggles as RoboCop, adds an extra sense of vulnerability, and displays a vaster array of emotions that were noticeably missing in the previous two RoboCop sequels. But on the other hand, besides some engaging action scenes and a few good performances, this remake feels mostly forgettable. The plot isn't all too different from the first and tones down the violence to secure an unnecessary PG-13 rating. The antagonists aren't much to write about, and overall, it's not as fun or memorable as the original. Though it's not insultingly bad, there's not too much here to justify its existence. If only there were a sequel to this one that could improve the story and give Kinnaman another chance to shine, then maybe this remake would be looked on more fondly.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 RoboCop Release Date February 12, 2014





2 'RoboCop 2' (1990)

Cast: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Tom Noonan, Gabriel Damon, and Dan O'Herlihy

Taking second place is the best RoboCop movie outside the original: RoboCop 2. While obviously not as memorable or well-made as its predecessor, this criminally underrated follow-up is the only installment that actually raises the stakes and blows audiences away with its intense gore and violence. Thankfully, starring Peter Weller in his last outing as Alex Murphy, it sees the cybernetic protector as he wages war against Detroit's new vicious drug kingpin, Cain (Tom Noonan). But stopping this formidable foe becomes easier said than done as, after a terrible accident, Cain becomes the test subject for OCP's newest, deadliest weapon.

As mentioned before, RoboCop 2 is not a perfect movie. The story is a significant downgrade from the original; the effects don't hold up as well and look far cheaper, and overall, the plot seems ridiculous. But on the positive side, it's action-packed and full of kick-ass moments. It really goes all out with the violence and doesn't hold back on showing some truly disturbing imagery. Weller slips right back into his role perfectly, and this time, he's just as memorable and badass as ever. Tom Noonan is also a major highlight because he really comes across as a fearsome and deranged killer who acts as a perfect foil to Weller's protagonist. It's a flawed but highly enjoyable movie, one that's a treat for all die-hard RoboCop fans. It's not for everyone, but it'll satisfy those who give it a chance.

1 'RoboCop' (1987)

Cast: Peter Weller, Kurtwood Smith, Nancy Allen, Ronny Cox, and Miguel Ferrer