The Big Picture Director Paul Verhoeven had to make significant cuts to RoboCop to secure an R rating from the MPAA, diluting the dark humor and satirical bite of the film.

The iconic sequence where an ED-209 unit violently slaughters an OmniCorp executive had to be continuously edited due to MPAA complaints, resulting in the loss of elaborate practical gore effects.

The MPAA's restrictions on the original cut of RoboCop were criticized, as the violent elements of the film were beloved by audiences, and the cuts deprived people of what they wanted.

Director Paul Verhoeven rarely leaves anything on the table when making his movies. His features pulsate with rich social commentary and provocative imagery designed to stir up a slew of varying emotions in viewers. Rarely has this quality been more apparent than in his 1987 motion picture RoboCop, which delivered a slew of grisly deaths and creatively bloody set pieces for viewers to enjoy. In the middle of all that carnage was a vivid social commentary on modern pop culture, corporations, and military hardware. RoboCop was a movie that skewered its characters, but it was especially vicious in critiquing powerful institutions that have an abundance of power in America.

Just as it’s impossible to imagine later Verhoeven features like Showgirls and Benedetta without their graphic displays of sexuality, so too does the mind reel to even fathom RoboCop existing without its most violent sequences. Believe it or not, Verhoeven and company initially conjured up further set pieces and moments of brutality in RoboCop that would’ve pushed the film’s violence envelope even further. In fact, the motion picture was once guaranteed an X rating (the precursor to the NC-17 rating) before it got trimmed down to a more marketable R moniker. Everyone knows about the most famous gnarly scenes of bloodshed in RoboCop…but what about the violent moments that were left on the cutting room floor?

'RoboCop’s X-Rating Could’ve Capsized the Movie’s Financial Chances

Whether it’s the modern world or the 1980s, American movie studios do not want their features to secure MPAA ratings harsher than an R moniker. To get something beyond that means that nobody under the age of 17 is allowed to see the feature theatrically even with a parental guardian. Plus, many theater chains won’t even screen movies unless they fall into the G, PG, PG-13, or R ratings. Back in the '80s, though, an extra complication arose for motion pictures assigned the descendant of the modern NC-17 rating, the X moniker. Because the term “XXX” was so deeply associated with adult movies heavy on nudity, an X-rating for, say, an action film could give audiences inaccurate pre-release expectations about the feature’s content. It was just yet another reason studios did everything possible to keep their titles in the territory of R.

This challenge loomed large over RoboCop, which Verhoeven claimed to Esquire in 2020 had to go before the MPAA board eight different times before it finally secured an R-rating. The filmmaker recalled how being fresh to the American film industry, he found it so strange to have other human beings trying to control what he could or couldn't shoot for his own movie. To get that R rating, Verhoeven and company had to cut out extra bursts of graphic blood and carnage, which the director originally felt gave RoboCop a stylized quality harkening back to silent movies. By minimizing the violence for the sake of the MPAA, Verhoeven felt that the dark humor and satirical bite of RoboCop were diluted.

One element of RoboCop that especially proved problematic for the MPAA was the iconic sequence where an ED-209 unit violently slaughters an OmniCorp executive. The scene made it into the final cut, but per The Hollywood Reporter, it was constantly chipped away due to MPAA complaints over its graphic content. Eventually, trimming away a few extra shots of gory carnage from this scene helped solidify RoboCop's R-rating. Many of the elaborate practical gore effects and techniques utilized to bring this demise to life (and solidify the heightened tone of RoboCop) wouldn't make it into the theatrical cut. With these tweaks, the commercial prospects of RoboCop were secured, but many exciting violent flourishes were lost in the process.

How Did Paul Verhoeven Struggle After 'RoboCop'?

RoboCop was no anomaly for director Paul Verhoeven in terms of his relationship with the MPAA. Future titles like Basic Instinct would get NC-17 ratings before, much like RoboCop, they were edited to meet studio marketing demands. In 1995, though, Verhoeven finally got to deliver an American movie with an NC-17 rating in the form of Showgirls, a motion picture that still reigns as the third-biggest NC-17 title of all time. For the most part, though, Verhoeven’s experiences with Hollywood movies have been akin to his RoboCop problems, where his titles have to get edited hastily in post-production to appease the MPAA overlords.

The social commentary and stark violence of RoboCop still shines through in its final R-rated cut. Its darker elements feel extra impressive in the wake of subsequent RoboCop movies made for PG-13 monikers. Still, the cuts to the original form of RoboCop became so infamous that the Baltimore Sun highlighted these deletions as an example of the MPAA’s problems in an essay regarding the creation of the NC-17 moniker. Decades later, the decision to get so paranoid about the original cut of RoboCop looks especially foolish given how the violence of the original feature is so beloved. Rather than scarring folks, the unique bloodshed of RoboCop left audiences hungry for more! The MPAA merely deprived folks of what they wanted rather than protecting them.

Sadly, RoboCop is one of many movies that has had to capitulate to the MPAA board over the years, with artistry and grand creative ambitions clashing up directly against the restrictive norms of this board. Even when the X-rating was retired, the MPAA and movie studios were still as paranoid as ever over any feature getting an NC-17 rating. Nuances about artistic intent get lost in endless protracted battles over rigid rules for all movies over how much nudity or violence can appear on-screen. Such overwhelming structural problems make the very existence of movies as great as RoboCop a miracle. Even if the cuts made to this movie ensured it didn’t fully live up to Verhoeven’s vision, the subversive and violent qualities that did endure in RoboCop make it a triumphant rebuke to the system that tried to stifle it.

RoboCop is available on Max in the U.S.

