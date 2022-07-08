The first gameplay trailer from the upcoming first-person shooter RoboCop video game, titled RoboCop: Rogue City, has just been revealed, placing us in a crime-riddled Detroit and behind the visor of Alex Murphy. The trailer also confirmed that the game is set to release in June 2023.

Revealed at Nacon Connect 2022, hosted by the game's publisher Nacon, the brand-new trailer opens with a newscast reporting that a new wave of crime has ravaged Detroit, with criminals taking over the news stations and violent killings happening in the streets. Murphy arrives on the scene and the point of view shifts to first-person as he makes his way through the street toward the crime scene. The trailer then transitions into combat, showing off Murphy's target system and Auto-9 machine pistol to take out enemies in a number of different urban locales. The gameplay footage also shows off his super strength, kicking around large metal trash containers, punching through walls, and throwing around criminals with ease. The gameplay ends with a confrontation with an ED-209. The trailer ends with Murphy, with no visor, walking up to the screen and saying, "Dead or alive, you're coming with me." Peter Weller, the actor who portrayed the 80s action icon in the original 1987 film returns to reprise his role, providing voice work for the game.

Originally announced in 2021, RoboCop: Rogue City will tell a completely new story based on the character and world of Paul Verhoeven's 80s action classic. The game is being developed by Teyon, who are a team that is no strangers to working on games based on classic 80s properties. This is the studio that previously developed Terminator: Resistance, which released in 2019. The game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The game is now able to be Wishlisted on Steam.

The last time that RoboCop appeared in a video game was as a DLC fighter in Mortal Kombat 11, and the first time that the series has gotten its own standalone console game since 2003's RoboCop. In that time there have been a few mobile games based on the franchise, both Rogue City sees Murphy return as the star of his own video game for the first time in 20 years.

RoboCop: Rogue City will release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in June 2023. You can check out the brand-new gameplay trailer for the upcoming FPS title and read the game's official description down below.