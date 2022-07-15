Early 80s action cinema was typified by the ultimate lone hero, John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone), who quickly developed from a persecuted Vietnam vet in First Blood to an unstoppable revenge machine in Rambo II and III. Charles Bronson was still shooting muggers in the Death Wish sequels and there were any number of knockoffs, such as The Exterminator, crowding the video stores. As the excesses of the 80s ground on, action filmmakers began to look to the 70s for a more satirical edge to the spectacle. Dog Day Afternoon and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, which both depicted chaotic civic response to crime, lived on in the assortment of bungling cops and FBI agents that descend on Nakatomi Tower in Die Hard. 1987’s Robocop presents a city-wide meltdown, surrounding the titanium-clad hero with stellar character actors that let rip as scumbags from all levels of society.

Set in futuristic Detroit, Robocop has Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) gunned down in line of duty and transformed into a law-enforcement cyborg. It transpires that Omni-Consumer Products (OCP) orchestrated this by arranging Murphy’s transfer to a high-risk environment, bringing him into conflict with a corrupt corporate head and a violent gang boss.

From its opening scene, Robocop announces its satirical intent with a news report about nuclear weapons in apartheid-era South Africa and the President’s visit to the “Star Wars” space platform (Reagan’s version of “Space Force”). The film is interspersed with brilliantly realized advertising parodies, from the family board game “Nukem” to a gas-guzzling car called the 6000 SUX. It’s all delivered with straight-faced precision, particularly by fictional newsreaders Casey Wong (Mario Machado) and Jess Perkins (Leeza Gibbons). Machado and Gibbons were both real-life reporters, which no doubt added to the authenticity. They’re only too credible in their delivery of bite-sized items that are often thinly disguised OCP propaganda. Following a report that the Star Wars laser has misfired and killed thousands (suspiciously including two ex-Presidents), Machado’s response is perfect in its practiced slickness: “A nation mourns.”

If the news reports reflect a society in trouble, then Detroit makes a suitably gritty setting. Murphy and his partner, Anne Lewis (Nancy Allen), take on Clarence Boddicker’s (Kurtwood Smith) gang in an abandoned industrial plant that leads to a brutal slaying. Watching Robocop is a reminder of just how violent 80s cinema could be. Director Paul Verhoeven takes things up a notch with his depiction of exploding limbs and bodies torn apart by machine guns. It's as much a body horror as an action film.

In this heightened environment, Boddicker’s gang are recognizable as the type of urban thugs that populated the revenge movies of the period, only more so. Smith plays Boddicker as a grinning psychopath whose main drives are money and destruction, although he’s aided and abetted by a group of character actors who clearly revel in their stereotypes. David Lynch regular Ray Wise is Boddicker’s second in command, although Paul McCrane stands out as Emil Antonowsky with one of the film’s iconic lines (“Think you can outsmart a bullet?”). He gets mutated by toxic waste in the final battle and is ripped apart by Boddicker’s 6000 SUX. If they’re a deliberately horrible bunch, graduating from bank robbers to corporate enforcers during the film, then Verhoeven provides them equally horrible ends.

The cocaine factory, Robocop’s most exciting and over the top sequence, opens with Boddicker muscling in on a drug dealer’s territory in the manner of Scarface. It quickly descends into a massacre when Robocop shows up. Here Robocop’s postures are hyper-stylized as he takes out a small army of bad guys. Playing Boddicker, Smith does the heavy lifting at the end of the scene while he’s thrown through windows and tortured to extract a confession. As in so many films of the time, it's the villain who displays more human characteristics than the hero, although that's a deliberate part of the story here.

“Good business is where you find it,” Boddicker tells a rival, echoing the earlier words of OCP’s Senior President, Dick Jones (Ronny Cox). They’re secretly working together, but Robocop suggests there is no significant difference in the motivations of the criminal and the executive. Jones later promises the crime boss that OCP’s Delta City development will bring a flood of “drugs, gambling, and prostitution” via two million workers living in trailers. Legal or illegal, making money is all that matters.

If Boddicker is the unacceptable face of crime, then Dick Jones is the ultimate corporate shark. OCP is deep into military contracts and the first bloody murder of the film happens right in the boardroom, when Jones’ faulty ED-209 guns down a young exec. “Who cares if it worked or not,” spits Jones, berating the loss of his army contracts. Robocop is set in a semi-militarised future, where the police force has been privatized and officers dress like they're preparing for battle. Jones talks about “urban pacification” and a “tour of duty” in relation to policing, and OCP is clearly waging a war against the public for massive profit. Cox brings a sneering intensity to Jones – a silver-haired authority figure covering corporate malfeasance. It’s only too clear that the suits he leads are the mirror image of Boddicker’s gang.

There’s Miguel Ferrer as Bob Morton, representing the 80s yuppie generation snapping at Jones’ heels. “Lose the arm,” he tells a technician when there’s a suggestion they might be able to save one of Murphy’s limbs rather than have full prosthesis. Getting the key to the executive washroom is his reward for undercutting Jones (presented as a company rite of passage), although his comeuppance is a deadly meeting with Boddicker.

The older generation – OCP’s CEO, The Old Man – is played by Daniel O'Herlihy with a sheen of respectability, although its suggested OCP was always rotten to the core. “I’ve had this dream,” he says about the company's urban renewal project, re-purposing Martin Luther King Jr to corporate ends – but it’s clear that he’s talking about bulldozing the lower class. “Dick, I’m very disappointed,” is all he can manage after seeing a staff member blown to bits on his Delta City model.

While Weller and Allen ultimately bring humanity to their characters, Robocop is deliberately a void at the center of the film for most of its run-time. His exaggerated actions and repressed emotions are a knowing send-up of the machismo of the 80s. Meanwhile, the support cast runs wild through the movie, fighting one another and blowing stuff up at every opportunity. Cox stands out as one of the scariest bosses ever (a role that he would replicate in Verhoeven’s Total Recall) and Ferrer provides one of the decade’s best yuppies. Their showdown in the executive toilet is one for the ages. Robocop stands alongside other films from the late 80s, such as Near Dark and Die Hard, where the antagonists form an ensemble cast that's given free rein to steal the film at various points.

Image via Orion Pictures

The cast further supports the world-building of the film's fictional media and products. Boddicker’s gang members love the 6000 SUX, as does the city councilman who demands one (along with a recount) when he takes the mayor hostage. Multiple characters watch the sitcom within the film, quoting its catchphrase, “I’d buy that for a dollar!” The language of the characters is suffused with references to money, in keeping with the film’s satire of corporate and criminal greed. “I’m cashing you out, Bob,” are Jones’ final words to his younger rival before having him blown up. Money talks in Robocop and there’s the feeling of a shared experience to these characters.

The dense layering of Robocop anticipates the virtual worlds to come in open world games from the early 2000s onwards. Grand Theft Auto III brought the same satirical edge to Liberty City via news reports and advertising. It's something that would be developed further in its sequels and other franchises, such as Saints Row and Watch Dogs. These experiences recall Robocop not only in the way they build worlds through media within media, but also the cast of characters that surround the (often silent) protagonist. If Robocop is a blank canvas created by OCP, then he prefigures the gamer wandering through violent cityscapes and interacting with parodies of criminal and corporate villains. Liberty City (in its various iterations) often feels like the degraded capitalist world of Robocop – a place given verisimilitude by the quality of its supporting players and the seemingly endless array of in-game media.

“Nice shooting son, what’s your name?” The Old Man asks Robocop at the end of the film, looking for all the world like a wild west mayor whose town has just been saved. The removal of Dick Jones from OCP hardly changes the system, although the scene is played with a straight face. “Murphy,” replies our hero, in what could signal the rediscovery of his humanity. However, in a final joke from Verhoeven, the scene immediately cuts to a title card that reads “Robocop” – whatever has been apparently solved, nothing has really changed, reinforced by the film’s end credit. The action and comedy of Robocop would play out again and again, although increasingly in virtual worlds with the color provided by voice actors. It's a futuristic film in more ways than one, given life by the quality of its performers.