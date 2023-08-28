The Big Picture RoboCop is a sci-fi masterpiece that remains relevant after almost 40 years, exploring themes of technology, ethics, and violence.

The first movie was revolutionary both in storytelling and visual effects, despite a small budget and limited references for inspiration.

The docuseries will delve into the creation of RoboCop, featuring insights from the director, screenwriters, cast, and special effects experts.

As film fans know, the ultimate testament to a movie’s importance is how it survives the test of time. RoboCop is a sci-fi masterpiece that it's on its way to turning 40, and the themes presented by the movie are still relevant. This is what the four-part docuseries RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop will break down. Screambox allowed Collider to unveil an exclusive clip ahead of the premiere, and we can now share with you the clip that highlights how a combination of elements made the movie’s visuals so distinct.

Many people don’t realize it, but RoboCop is a powerful franchise. The first movie, which premiered in 1987, was revolutionary and ambitious both from a storytelling and a special effects standpoint. The concept was deceivingly simple: A cop badly injured on duty gets “resuscitated" as a robot – meaning that, in theory, he’d be a perfect blend of one-man army and a human that can make judgment calls to protect the innocent.

The problem with filmmaking in the 80s (and before) is that there wasn’t that much reference that the visual effects team could pull from, especially for a dystopian film with a tiny budget. But, as we all know, this type of situation forces people to get creative, and luckily for us RoboCop had people willing to work for next-to-nothing because they believed in the vision of director Paul Verhoeven (Benedetta) and screenwriters Edward Neumeier (Starship Troopers) and Michael Miner (Deadly Weapon).

'RoboCop' Was a Trailblazer — And It Remains Relevant

Image Via MGM

RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop will explore every aspect of the universe of RoboCop with insights from the people who were there to help bring it to life, including Verhoeven, Neumeier, Miner, RoboCop himself Peter Weller (Rabbit Hole), special effects legend Phil Tippet – who earned the title by creating unforgettable practical effects for movies like Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Jurassic Park – and special makeup effects genius Rob Bottin, who came up with some truly amazing effects for The Thing and Total Recall.

Another amazing thing about RoboCop is that the dystopian story remains a timeless tale: The movie’s themes include technology, ethics, violence and how they all interconnect. Every new step that technology takes fits into the RoboCop narrative, especially when you factor in police brutality and bias in the treatment of potential criminals. The franchise was modernized in 2014, and after Amazon bought MGM Studios earlier this year, it was announced that RoboCop is set to make its way back to our screens both in TV series and movie formats.

RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop premieres on Screambox on August 29. You can watch the exclusive clip below:'