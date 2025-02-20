Robot Chicken is getting ready to celebrate two decades of entertaining audiences from all over the world with unpredictable parodies. According to Variety, the acclaimed animated series is preparing to launch a marathon on Adult Swim in order to celebrate the occasion. Episodes from every season of the show will air this month on the channel during weeknights, Monday through Thursday beginning at 12:30am ET/PT, and a few Robot Chicken specials airing on Sundays at 1am ET/PT. Viewers will get a chance to take a look at some of their favorite moments from the legacy of Robot Chicken once again.

In addition to the upcoming marathon, Robot Chicken has produced a brand-new special centered around parodies from TLC, The Food Network and Discovery. The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special will premiere at some point this summer. Nothing will stop the team behind the animated show from turning this year into an unforgettable celebration. Robot Chicken was created by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. Green is known around the world for voicing Chris Griffin in Family Guy, another animated series that has built a career for itself out of writing parodies and unpredictable skits.

One of the properties Robot Chicken has continued to make fun of over the years has been Star Wars. The galaxy far, far away continues to provide the Adult Swim program with plenty of material to make viewers laugh. From Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace through Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, the major players of the franchise have been introduced in a different light thanks to Robot Chicken. It's not what George Lucas had in mind when he created the journey of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), but Green and Senreich's show continues to impress with its display of creativity.

Adult Swim's Animated Empire