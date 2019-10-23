Exclusive ‘Robot Chicken’ Clip Revisits the 80s Sci-Fi Movie ‘Predator’ with a Twist

0

Season 10 of the award-winning Robot Chicken will enjoy its midseason finale this Sunday, October 27 at Midnight ET/PT on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. While it’s a bummer that we’ll have to wait a little longer for more episodes, we do have a bright note: We have an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode to share with you today, as in, right now!

This clip revisits the classic 1987 sci-fi actioner Predator in which Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s Dutch takes on the title terror in a mano a alieno grudge match to the death. But there’s more to the story, as this clip reveals.

Check out our exclusive clip from Robot Chicken below:

The 10th season of Robot Chicken airs Sundays at midnight on Adult Swim. Watch full episodes of Robot Chicken here: www.adultswim.com/videos/robot-chicken

