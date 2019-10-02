Exclusive ‘Robot Chicken’ Clip Features the Fab Five Rehabbing a Horror Icon

0

Robot Chicken is back for its 10th season (and 200th episode) and it’s bringing along some fabulous talent for the ride in stop-motion animated form. As the Adult Swim series has been known to do over its 10 seasons and counting, Season 10 continues to poke fun at pop culture and bring together titles that you’d normally only get to see in memes. For example, when the title terror of The Babadook eventually became an LGBTQ+ icon, it was only a matter of time before the Fab Five from Queer Eye became part of the story. And we have the clip from an upcoming episode of Robot Chicken that shows just how that might look.

The new episode of Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken airs this Sunday, October 6th at 12:15am. One segment from that episode will feature the Fab Five, who turn their talents on an unsuspecting horror icon to hilarious results.

Check out our exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Robot Chicken below:

The 10th season of Robot Chicken airs Sundays at midnight on Adult Swim. Watch full episodes of Robot Chicken here: www.adultswim.com/videos/robot-chicken

For more of what you can expect from the ongoing Season 10, take a look at this season’s trailer:

The 10th season is a milestone for Adult Swim’s hit show Robot Chicken, not for celebrating the 200th episode of the Emmy Award-winning show, but for attempting top-secret new formats that break new ground in animated sketch comedy! Um… or something like that. Robot Chicken uses stop-motion animation to bring pop-culture parodies to life in a modern take on the variety/sketch show format. The series debuted February 2005 and remains among the top-rated original series on Adult Swim. Robot Chicken is created, and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, and their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, also serve as executive producers. Green and Senreich also write, voice and with Tom Sheppard, direct the award-winning series.

