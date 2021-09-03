You'll never believe where Thanos got the idea of erasing half the population.

If you think you know how Thanos (Josh Brolin) got the idea to get rid of half the population in the universe, think again. Season 11 of Robot Chicken is coming to Adult Swim to prove you wrong. In a short clip for the Emmy-winning stop-motion animated series, it is revealed that a far less dramatic figure has influenced the Titan to go forward with his plan.

In the short clip, comedian Larry David gets pissed off when he discovers his reservation at the restaurant was canceled because he was 15 minutes late. He then complains out loud that if there weren’t half as many people in the world, he wouldn’t have spent so much time looking for a parking space. Little did he know, Thanos was listening in the back and got the wildest idea…

Image via Adult Swim

David became internationally famous because of his habit of complaining about things. His take on modern society’s behavior generated two long-running shows: NBC’s Seinfeld and HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm (which is also returning for Season 11 this year). Recently, he added another beloved character to his impressive comedy roster, as he impersonated former Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Saturday Night Live sketches – which is also addressed in the Robot Chicken clip by Tony Stark.

Robot Chicken was created by Seth Green, Mike Fasolo, and Matthew Senreich, and premiered on Adult Swim in 2005. Every episode has a series of sketches that spoof famous movies, TV Shows, and celebrities with emphasis on dark humor. The show has won six Emmys, the last of which for its 200th episode.

Season 11 of Robot Chicken will air as a nightly strip Monday through Thursday at Midnight ET/PT, beginning September 6 through September 23, on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. You can watch the clip below:

