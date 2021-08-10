The wait for new Robot Chicken is almost over. Adult Swim has released the trailer for the animated comedy's 11th season, revealing that new episodes will start airing on September 6.

The trailer features all of the mishmashed pop culture references fans have come to expect over the series' 15-year run, touching on everything from Smurfs to Star Wars. The new season promises to take aim at everything from celebrities to characters from movies, television shows, video games, and even nursery rhymes. Horror film characters abound, the Robot Chicken Nerd returns, and Joe Exotic meets up with the G.I. Joe crew in the trailer. The new season also includes a spooky Halloween-themed episode, poised to make all of those horror villains about as scary as a fart joke.

The trailer arrives during a busy time for production company Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, whose Ultra City Smiths premiered on AMC+ in July, and a Robot Chicken spinoff series, Alabama Jackson was recently announced by Adult Swim. Creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich are returning to write, voice, and will also executive produce the new season alongside their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner. Green, Senreich, and Tom Sheppard directed all episodes.

The trailer lands shortly after the show followed up its 10th season with The Bleepin Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special, sending up Archie comics and its various spinoffs and adaptations. The new trailer features Bitch Pudding in what appears to be Riverdale High, suggesting that Robot Chicken isn't done with the Archie gang just yet. It's a shame we can't warn them what they're in for.

The new season of Robot Chicken will premiere on Adult Swim at midnight on September 6. New episodes will air Monday through Thursday, with the last episode arriving September 23. Check out the trailer below.

