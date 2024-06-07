The Big Picture Robot Dreams is a grounded tale of friendship, capturing the ordinary rhythms of life.

The film explores the fragility of connections and the impact of life's challenges on the relationships we form.

Despite the meandering moments, Robot Dreams culminates in a sublime final scene that ensures it emerges as an unforgettable experience.

When it comes to animated stories of seemingly unlikely friends bonding, consider writer-director Pablo Berger’s Robot Dreams to now be up there alongside outstanding films like The Iron Giant. The difference is that the machine with a heart of gold in this story is not some towering figure that crashes to Earth. No, he is much more of a little fellow who is procured through the mail by the lonely Dog who is living in 1980’s New York. As the two begin to bond and find joy in the city, all of which is consistently complimented by the perfect use of the classic Earth, Wind & Fire song “September” at key moments, what makes life worth living comes bursting free. At the same time, there are plenty of painful moments and realizations as the two also become distant from each other. Who are we then without the person that pulled us out of isolation and can we then ever find a new connection once again?

If it wasn’t clear, this is not an animated film whose target audience is younger viewers. Even as the character designs and style of Robot Dreams will have universal appeal, with so many delightful and vibrant scenes that pop right off the screen, the narrative itself is much more grounded. Yes, this is the story of a robot and a dog becoming friends, though there is no big adventure that they go on. You won’t find any MacGuffin that exists for them to chase after. Instead, it’s about the much more ordinary rhythms of life and the connections that get formed therein. Even as you can start to feel the film's length at times, with the second half proving to be less strong compared to the first, much of this is by design. There are moments when life can feel like it is full of joy and opportunity just when we may have given up on them, only for things to settle into sadness once more. It’s then a journey about finding our way back to this. That Robot Dreams captures all this without a single word only makes it that more delightful.

'Robot Dreams' Doesn’t Need Dialogue to Draw You In

Based on the comic of the same name by Sara Varon, the film relies on its detailed animation that captures the textures of the city just as it does the expressiveness of the characters. Both the canine protagonist and his robotic friend are distinct from each other, with the former being much more familiar with the world while the latter is discovering it for the first time. When he gets built and begins to take it all in, it captures how there is wonder to be found in even the simplest of places. Though we may get used to it in the hustle and bustle of life where we are ground down by the weight we all carry, a fresh pair of eyes can remind us of what we may be missing. This could easily be overly sweet, but Robot Dreams takes a turn.

Specifically, one day while visiting the beach, Robot is suddenly no longer able to get up. Despite the best efforts of Dog to carry him, he abandons his friend. Left alone, he begins to further rust and decay under the harsh elements of the months when the beach is closed. While initially this risks feeling contrived and without emotional foundation (how could Dog leave his best friend behind like that?!), the fact that multiple attempts are made to rescue him makes clear that this is about the broader ideas of friendship and connection. Oh, and how the bureaucracy of the world can care so little for those we love just about more than anything.

As Dog then battles this casual cruelty before ultimately giving up is painful, yet still truthful. Even as this was the connection that gave him a newfound lease on life and is someone he clearly cares about, there have been plenty of times when the challenges of the world can create a schism between people. Though we may have common interests and a desire to pull each other up, so often we can leave those behind when we need them most. Dog, for all the ways that we connect with him on his journey, is not perfect. He is insecure, flawed, and struggling. That there is then a moment of peace that he finds via a new connection while flying a kite is complicated by the fact that he ultimately left Robot behind on the beach.

'Robot Dreams' Finds Beauty in the Small Moments of Life That Pass Us By

For every glimpse we get into the beautifully animated little pockets of the world, there is the sense that all of it is fragile and fleeting. People can drift into our lives, leave an indelible impact, and then drift out again. They’ll then change, and so will we. As they have their own dreams and lives, they grow in new ways. It’s hard to say whether we will ever reconnect once this happens, but the film is about finding the meaning that comes from the time while we wait to see if that comes to pass. In every vibrant dream we see in the eyes of Robot, all of this is brought into focus. As he then gets a new chance to realize this, the film frequently sings.

This can prove to be a bit meandering and dragged out at some scattered moments further in, though it all comes together into something sublime in the close. Whenever we hear the song the two shared rise up again, everything comes rushing in. Time folds in on itself before popping back out, making the past moments the two shared feel both far away and infinitely close. It is a way of capturing memory that is really something special. That the film itself is something you won’t soon forget only makes it all the more bittersweet as we all reflect on what it means to lose touch with someone we love just as we grow connected to ourselves.

