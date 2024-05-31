The Big Picture Robot Dreams is a heartwarming animated movie with no dialogue, focusing on the bond between a Dog and his Robot companion.

The sneak peek reveals a touching underwater adventure set to a reimagined version of Earth, Wind & Fire's "September."

Despite its heartwarming moments, Robot Dreams is a tragicomedy that explores themes of love, loss, and connection between characters.

Whether your Friday is off to a good or not-so-good start, our exclusive sneak peek of Robot Dreams is bound to make it a whole lot better. The adorable animated movie, which serves as an adaptation of Sara Varon’s 2007 graphic novel of the same name, comes from director Pablo Berger and Neon and is bound to pull on your heartstrings. With zero dialogue, the movie relies on music to tell the story of an unbreakable bond between a Dog and his Robot companion with some deeper themes of love, loss, and acceptance tied in for good measure. In an exclusive sneak peek, audiences are treated to one of those heartwarming moments shared between the delightful pair of pals.

Taking a dip underwater, Dog holds onto Robot and the pair swim through the ocean, meeting plenty of colorful creatures along the way. Set to an instrumental version of Earth, Wind & Fire’s absolute banger, “September,” you’d have to be completely soulless to not smile and maybe even shed a tear of joy watching the grand adventure that Robot and Dog have embarked on. Along their journey, they see some ocean trash (the movie takes place in New York, so it isn’t quite the beaches of France), animals enjoying a good float, and barges in the distance. After a fun round of practicing their best dives, the two besties hit the beach to dry off and warm up in the sun.

Even though the sneak peek offers a touching moment between Robot and Dog, don’t be fooled - this movie is a tragicomedy through and through. Set in the mid-‘80s, Robot Dreams first introduces viewers to Dog, who lives alone in New York City. Longing for companionship, Dog sees a commercial for a build-your-own Robot friend and jumps on the opportunity. The two become fast friends, but after Dog is forced to leave Robot behind following their dreamy day at the beach, the two characters grapple with the grief of missing one another. As the story progresses, new bonds are made, with the theme of connection continuously running through.

What Critics Are Saying About ‘Robot Dreams’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Upon celebrating its world premiere at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, Robot Dreams immediately garnered critical praise, taking home the Best Film in the Contrechamp category of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Best Independent Animated Feature at the Annie Awards. The colorful tearjerker also nabbed a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Award ceremonies but lost to Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki’s The Boy and the Heron.

You can check out Collider’s exclusive sneak peek of Robot Dreams above and catch the film in New York cinemas beginning on May 31 and in the Los Angeles area on June 7 - just be sure to bring a box of tissues.

Robot Dreams "Robot Dreams" follows the journey of Doug, a solitary human, and ROB, a robot he buys to combat his loneliness. Together, they share many adventures and develop a deep connection. Their friendship faces a significant challenge when an unforeseen incident forces them apart. As ROB experiences dreams and emotions, the narrative examines the evolving relationship between humans and robots. Release Date December 6, 2024 Director Pablo Berger Runtime 102 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Pablo Berger , Sara Varon Distributor(s) Neon Expand

Find Tickets Now