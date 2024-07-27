The Big Picture Not all favorite films are universally acclaimed; some fall into the category of "so-bad-they're-good" guilty pleasures.

The 1953 film Robot Monster is a low-budget sci-fi movie featuring an alien robot that has devastated Earth.

Despite its flaws, Robot Monster is a joy to watch and is considered a beloved B-movie classic by many fans.

Everyone has a list of favorite films, and those films fall into one of three categories. The first category is the elite, films that are universally acclaimed, like The Godfather (or claimed by Universal, like Jaws), and appear not only on your own but on multiple lists of favorites. Then there are those favorite films that are not critical darlings, but others can understand the appeal, say a film like Independence Day: cheesy, but with stuff getting blown up real good.

Which leaves the final category, favorite films that make people look at you like you have two heads (which, ironically, may include The Thing with Two Heads). We're talking so-bad-they're-good movies — maybe even so-bad-they're-godawful — films with a level of infamy and press that other films would kill for. Guilty pleasures, like The Room or Plan 9 from Outer Space. But why are they guilty pleasures? I happily profess that my list includes Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, Bride of the Monster, and in that top-tier, 1953's Robot Monster. It's preposterous. It's poorly made. The acting is sub-sub-standard. It's perfect — a 3D affront to cinema that I love as if it were my own child.

'Robot Monster' Is Featured in 'It Came From Hollywood'

Of course, no one says one day, "I really need to balance out my movie collection with more crap." There's a starting point, and, for me, that was It Came from Hollywood, the 1982 comedy documentary comprised of clips from notorious B-movies. For context, I had seen Halloween, The Graduate, and others of its ilk, and renting a bad movie simply because it is bad was never a thing in our home. As a result, the onslaught of clips in It Came from Hollywood was a revelation, a world where spaceships are on strings, acting is wooden, and continuity is non-existent. Most intriguing was the seriousness of the films, creating a dichotomy between the movie as art and as utter garbage. No matter how ridiculous, there was an earnestness that couldn't be faked. I was hooked.

Two clips stood out for me: Plan 9 from Outer Space and Robot Monster. I knew a bit about Plan 9 thanks to its notoriety, but a robot villain in a diving helmet and a gorilla suit? I needed to see it, but in the days before the internet (that's right, kids, there was such a time), Robot Monster was impossible to find. However, after many dead ends, I found it on video, complete with cardboard 3D glasses. With glee, I pressed play and sat back to watch the last of humanity stand up against an alien oppressor, hoping for an absolute disaster that would hit all the low notes — I got it.

Does 'Robot Monster' Deliver Bad Acting and Horrible Dialogue? Check.

Image via Astor Pictures

Here’s a life lesson, kids. A bad movie has criteria it must meet to be a must-see. The first thing it needs is horrible actors with horrible dialogue, and within mere moments, Robot Monster succeeds. We open with Johnny (Gregory Moffett) and Carla (Pamela Paulson), young siblings playing astronauts. They're human siblings, not mannequins, but good luck finding a difference, with Carla’s delivery akin to Vicki the robot. They meet archaeologists Roy (George Nader) and the Professor (John Mylong), who are chipping out a cave painting (which looks like a “spaceman robot”), and are soon joined by their mother, Mother (Selena Royle), and their older sister, Alice (Claudia Barrett). Now the kids may not be able to act, but surely one of the adults can, right? Happily, gloriously wrong.

Of course, even a bad actor can be redeemed by well-written dialogue, but there is no such redemption in Robot Monster. The only human with any element of inflection is the Professor, but who knows what the hell accent he's using? Dated, cringe-worthy misogyny soon rears its head, with Roy saying to Alice, “You’re either too beautiful to be so smart, or too smart to be so beautiful!” But the best dialogue is Johnny-centric. After Carla is killed, he "sadly" says "Gee, I wish I'd played house with her more often." Dead goldfish have more emotion.

This, of course, all leads us to Ro-Man, the titular robot monster. This villain is even worse — meaning even better — than the brief clip from It Came from Hollywood could convey. Played by George Barrows and voiced by John Brown, Ro-Man is instantly iconic, a towering antagonist with a gorilla body and a diving helmet with antennae. There’s only so much an actor can physically do in such gear, so he gets a pass there, but the dialogue? Take this exchange between him and the Great One (also played by Barrows/Brown): “Earth is our only rival. However, even this is a thing of the past. The Hu-Man knew about Atomic Energy.” “But had not mastered the Cosmic Ray. Wherever I directed the Calcinator Beam, they crumbled.” Or better yet, after abducting Alice and tying her up with a shoelace, Ro-Man puts on the moves and asks, "Suppose I were Hu-Man, would you treat me like a man?"

Does 'Robot Monster' Have Terrible Visual Effects? Check.

Image via Astor Pictures

As the films of Roland Emmerich would attest to, spectacle can still redeem a god-awful script delivered by wooden actors, so a truly great bad film must also look truly bad. Robot Monster takes "bad" to a whole lower level. It begins with its glorious 3D title appearing in front of sci-fi comic books, with music reminiscent of Plan 9 (composed by Elmer Bernstein, the man behind the film score for The Magnificent Seven and others). Then it gets better, after Johnny is startled by lightning, trips, and falls unconscious. The screen then flashes to a negative image, creating a strobe-light effect. This happens a LOT, accompanied by sounds of zapping, for no apparent reason.

When Johnny awakens, he returns to the cave. No archaeologists, no painting, but there is a cardboard TV screen with buttons glued on it, and an Automatic Billion Bubble Machine, which seems to serve one purpose: the justification of 3D when everything else is astoundingly 2D. The humans' hideout, a house steps away from Ro-Man's cave, also has a cardboard TV thingy, so maybe they had a two-for-one deal at Staples. On it, they see Ro-Man blast apart a rocket, bound for a nearby space station, with his Calcinator Beam (the guy you can see in the smoke holding the rocket and running around to create such an effect, however, seems alright).

A noticeable camera bump, a near nip-slip, and location shooting consisting of a single-camera set up in the middle of the Bronson Canyons betrays the film’s four-day shooting schedule. At least the film boasts spectacular action sequences — from other films, that is. Horrific footage of the Calcinator Beam in action is stock footage of a WWII bombing attack, but it kinda fits. What does not are images of fighting dinosaurs on screen, stock footage from One Million B.C. and others. Dinosaurs of the stop-motion variety, a baby alligator with glued-on fins, and a gila monster. Yes, a science-fiction film uses footage of WWE dinosaurs that present nothing to the story. Twice.

Does 'Robot Monster' Outright Ignore Logic? Big, Big Check.

Logic is a must-not-have of a classic bad film, and Robot Monster takes a Calcinator Beam to any semblance of it. Logic goes out the window the moment the Professor explains that they are chipping out the cave painting so they can "take it to a museum, so people can study it." This suggests that no one has ever seen it, despite being right at the entrance of a cave, and years and years of exposure to the elements hasn't wrecked it. And that was when they were still archaeologists, not a scientist who develops a serum that cures all illnesses and his hunky Igor.

Not only does the serum cure all illnesses, but those injected are impervious to Ro-Man's Calcinator Beam. People like himself, Roy, his family, and two we never meet because they are in the ill-fated hand-held rocket. Because that’s what you do with loved ones: give them an untested serum with unknown side effects. It doesn’t make them invisible, though, so how can they have a hideout next door to the beastly robot that wiped out humanity? Because the wide-open house they’re in has wiring around the perimeter that hides them, obviously. And have you ever tried looking through a diving helmet?

Being the last people on Earth, all the characters are also illogically chill. With the fate of humanity in their hands, they make a plea to Ro-Man, insisting they mean no harm. Ro-Man will listen, but only to Alice, saying, "I do not understand quite, but I want to see the girl Al-iss again.” Well, send Alice out to use her feminine wiles, stop the madness, save humanity. Nope. They not only advise against it, but tie her up to prevent her from leaving.

'Robot Monster' Hits a Home Run

Image via Astor Pictures

Hollywood loves a happy ending, but the best duds screw it up with some sort of ambiguous ending, and Robot Monster brings it home. The Great One commands Ro-Man to kill the girl, but — twist! — Ro-Man has emotions, saying ad nauseam, "I must, but I cannot." Well, the Great One's had enough of this s**t, kills Ro-Man for becoming too Hu-Man, and sends Cosmic Q Rays to end all life on Earth. More flickers, more zapping, then Johnny wakes up. It was all a dream! Or was it? Ro-Man walks out of the cave and into the camera to wrap up the film. Nope, he's walking towards the camera again ... and again.

On a ridiculously low $50,000 budget (it actually grossed $1 million), Robot Monster hits everything that makes the B-movie so great, and the feeling after watching it is pure joy. To this day, Robot Monster makes me smile, a crime against film that is perhaps the greatest movie ever made. Take that, Hu-Man.

