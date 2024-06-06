Due to their worldwide popularity upon their inception in 1984, when most people think of robots, they think of the reshaping robots in disguise. The Transformers franchise has become the pinnacle of popularity in the robot genre in the modern age, thanks to its wildly successful movies and unique gimmick. But more than a few other robot-centric films surpass the quality of Transformers, which isn't really a high bar to surpass, in all honesty.

Whether it be the groundbreaking Terminator franchise or something more lighthearted like Big Hero 6, robots in film are everywhere and thriving. Everybody loves a good robot film, no matter if it's dark and dreary or fun and kid-friendly. The idea of something inorganic somehow holding life is a fascinating concept to humans everywhere, and for good reason. These are the best robot movies in cinema, proving that robotic entertainment on the big screen has much more to offer beyond Optimus Prime and his friends.

10 'Westworld' (1973)

Directed by Michael Crichton

While modern general audiences probably think of the 2016 acclaimed HBO television adaptation when they hear the name Westworld, many are most likely unaware that it's actually based on a 1973 film. Directed by Michael Chrichton, Westworld follows the havoc that breaks loose when a robot malfunctions and threatens those staying at a futuristic amusement park.

It's safe to say that Westworld made history with its release in 1973, given that it spawned a whole franchise. The film is clever and unique and was even nominated to be in the AFI's top 10 science fiction films. Westworld is a massive discussion on corporate greed, especially when the topic of whether to close the park or not comes around as the evil robot breaks out. The legendary Yul Brynner was highly praised for his performance as the villain of the film.

9 'Robots' (2005)

Directed by Chris Wedge

Image via Blue Sky Animation

Whether a viewer is young or old, they will find something to love within Robots. The cast is packed to the brim with exceptional talents like Robin Williams, Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry and even Mel Brooks. Everyone brings an incredible performance, which makes the film incredibly entertaining.

The animation is also of wonderful quality, bringing considerable dynamism and color to the already hectic story. Robots is often considered an underrated gem, especially due to its exceptional, outrageously funny writing, keeping audiences engaged throughout its entire runtime. It's a film for all ages and is still massively entertaining to this day, thanks to its timeless humor. Robots should not be missed and is still worth looking back on no matter the occasion.

8 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' (2021)

Directed by Michael Rianda

Image via Netflix

Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson) must embark on a road trip to college with her eccentric family. Just when she thinks spending such a long time with them would be bad enough, robots begin to take over the world. Together, she and her family must join forces to not only get Katie to college but stop robots from enslaving everyone.

When The Mitchells vs. the Machines was released in November of 2021, it took the world by storm in a way no one could have expected. The film blew people's minds with its astounding animation quality and wonderfully heartfelt story. Delightful but heartfelt, The Mitchells vs. the Machines made viewers laugh, cry and smile in a year that was incredibly difficult for the entire world. Charming filmmaking and lovable characters make this one of the best animated movies of the 2020s and a new classic in the making.

7 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Directed by Don Hall & Chris Williams

Image via Walt Disney Animation Studios

When young Hiro Hamada (Ryan Potter) grows close with his late brother's robot, Baymax (Scott Adsit), they team up with their new friends to become superheroes. Through their new adventure together, they discover a conspiracy that reveals a new truth about Hiro's brother's death that changes everything.

When the film came out, it debuted as the second highest-grossing film of the season, right behind Christopher Nolan's groundbreaking Interstellar. It remains one of the highest-grossing non-Marvel or DC superhero movies. Critics and audiences absolutely fell in love with the story and the endearing robot, Baymax. While Disney has yet to offer up a sequel film, the franchise got a series spin-off that acted as a sequel of sorts. Big Hero 6 was nominated for multiple awards during the 2015 awards season and won several, including Best Animated Picture at the Academy Awards.

6 'A.I. Artificial Inteligence' (2001)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Warner Bros.

Young robotic boy David (Haley Joel Osment), the first to have the ability to love, is adopted by a new family. His misunderstanding of grief and simplistic view of human relationships leads him to a coming-of-age adventure to discover his true place in the world.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence is another gigantic hit by the critically acclaimed director Steven Spielberg. Arguably Spielberg's most underrated film of all time, one could call it a futuristic Pinocchio. The film actually started its production with the legendary Stanley Kubrick but struggled to find its footing, so Spielberg took up the reign and crafted a gem that is so distinctly his own while still respecting Kubrick's contributions. A.I. isn't perfect, but it asks thought-provoking questions while providing a heartwarming dissection of the childhood experience.

5 'Ghost in the Shell' (1995)

Directed by Mizuho Nishikubo & Mamoru Oshii

Image via Metrodome Distribution/Manga Entertainment

One of the greatest '90s anime movies of all time, Ghost in the Shell is an incredibly important film regarding the place technology has in the modern day. It tells its story through the lens of a cyborg woman named Motoko Kusanagi (Atsuko Tanaka) in the year 2029.

Ghost in the Shell continues to inspire filmmakers all around the world. Its conversation about technology feels more relevant now than ever, with the growing threat of AI's place in the creative medium getting larger by the day. It even received high regard from James Cameron, who considered it the first adult animated film to excel and become true art. The animation is also still top-notch in comparison even with today's average standards. Ghost in the Shell is an astounding film that is an important and quality viewing now more than ever.

4 'RoboCop' (1987)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Image via Orion Pictures

He's a robot. He's a cop. What could be cooler? After suffering from a horrific accident, former police officer Alex Murphy's (Peter Weller) body is used to test a new augmentation called RoboCop. But when he discovers that the company that turned him into this new machine is evil to the core, he turns against them.

When asked, many sci-fi fans will tell you that Robocop is a certified classic. Robocop is a political satire on capitalism disguised as an action film about a robot man trying to take down an evil corporation. Even though it came out in 1987, RoboCop has not aged a day and feels more timely now than it did back then, serving as a potential look at what law enforcement could look like in the future. Robocop could honestly be considered one of the best and most influential sci-fi films of the '80s.

3 'Wall-E' (2008)

Directed by Andrew Stanton

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

Wall-E is undoubtedly one of the best movies in Pixar's canon. It's a cute love story about a lonely robot living in a dystopian future who accidentally ends up going on a journey that could save or destroy mankind's future. It's beautifully animated and masterfully directed by the wonderful Andrew Stanton, known for directing Finding Nemo, Finding Dory and A Bug's Life.

This movie is beautiful and moving in so many ways, conveying an incredible story with far less dialogue than most films and mostly through the action of the two protagonist robots. Not only is it enjoyable for children, but the plot is so engaging and thought-provoking that some would contend that adults probably find more enjoyment in it than the kids watching. Melancholic and thought-provoking, Wall-E is an astoundingly beautiful film throughout each second of its runtime.

2 'The Iron Giant' (1999)

Directed by Brad Bird

Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment

When it comes to animated films, The Iron Giant is one of the greatest ever. A child named Hogarth Hughes (Eli Marienthal) discovers and befriends a giant robot from space (Vin Diesel), but his life is sent into a whirlwind when a government agent sets out to destroy him. The Iron Giant was nominated for numerous awards, but the Animated Picture Oscar wasn't yet created.

Alongside the critics, audiences everywhere consider The Iron Giant an absolute classic and a triumph of the animation medium. The film is, simply stated, art. The messages it sends to the audience against xenophobia and how one can choose to be good, no matter what others say, are absolutely profound and moving. How one chooses to react to the negativity and wrongdoings around them defines who they are. The Iron Giant states that no matter what someone feels their nature is, they have the choice to do the right thing.

1 'The Terminator' (1984)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via MGM

A murderous cyborg and a human soldier are sent back in time from 2029 in search of a woman whose son allegedly holds the key to the conservation of the future. Like Ghost in the Shell, The Terminator deals with the topic of the dangers of A.I. in the modern age and serves as a harrowing reminder, even almost four decades later, that if humanity is not careful, they could become the creators of their demise.

The Terminator is a wonderfully crafted film that has yet to grow out of style. If it wasn't an obvious fact already, James Cameron was and still is an absolute visionary filmmaker who defined a plethora of sci-fi tropes and crafted some of cinema's most iconic scenes. The fact that Cameron pulled off everything the film portrays in the masterful way that it does is utterly impressive, proving he truly is a once-in-a-generation talent. The Terminator is a game-changing and groundbreaking entry in science fiction, defining a generation and inspiring countless copycats, none of which could even come close to its brilliance.

