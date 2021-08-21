It’s time to suit up! Funimation has announced that Robotech, the acclaimed anime space opera that was released in 1985, is coming to their platform. All 85 episodes of the series will be available to stream starting this month. Hardcore fans will not have to worry about how the streaming release looks either. This new remaster will be faithful to the classic DVD box set release and will retain the “film grain” look that has become synonymous with the series.

For those unfamiliar with the series, here is a brief synopsis. A mysterious spaceship crashes on Earth, revealing the existence of advanced tech known as Robotechnology. However, the crashing of the spaceship causes the planet to become embroiled in a series of intense intergalactic wars. Only by using the Robotechnology found within the spaceship do they have any chance of survival.

The series was a mainly American production that combined footage and storylines from previously-aired Japanese series Super Dimension Fortress Macross, Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross, and Genesis Climber MOSPEADA. Despite this, its impact is still heavily felt, with Funimation saying in a statement that the series “helped introduce a generation of western audiences to anime and is full of engaging drama, genuine relationships, and forward-thinking ideas.”

The original series is not the only Robotech property coming to the streaming platform. Robotech II: The Sentinels and Robotech: The Shadow Chronicles will also be available to stream. Funimation also announced that the series and the films will be released in a Blu-ray collector’s edition. This box set will also include a replica of the VF-1S piloted by Roy Fokker in the show, a figurine of the aforementioned pilot, and embroidered patches. It will be available exclusively on the Funimation Shop on September 28.

Robotech may be frowned upon by anime purists for the way it combines unrelated shows, but it still delivered a fun, epic alternative to American cartoons of the time that paved the way for the rise of anime in the West during the '90s. Given that the decades-long legal battle preventing Macross from streaming finally got resolved earlier this year, it seems Robotech fans are about to benefit from the deal too.

While the release of the collector’s edition might be a little while away, you won’t have to wait long for the series and two of its films to hit Funimation. Robotech, Robotech II: The Sentinels, and Robotech: The Shadow Chronicles will be released on the platform on August 24. Check out an image of the collector's edition below:

