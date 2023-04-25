Jack Whitehall and Shailene Woodley are in love, albeit artificially. The actors star together in the new romantic science-fiction comedy Robots – with a hilarious new trailer debuting today for the film written and directed by Art Hines and Casper Christiensen. The film will release simultaneously in theaters and on demand on May 19 this year.

Whitehall stars as Charles – a womanizer living in a world where robots have been created to carry out the functions ordinary citizens aren't bothered about. In Charles' case, one of those functions is putting in the effort to seduce a romantic partner. After meeting Woodley's character Elaine, Charles tasks his robot doppelganger to put in the hard graft of dating Elaine, so he can reap the benefits at a more romantic stage. Unbeknownst to him, Elaine also has a robot doppelganger and the two AI fall for each other and set out to run away together, stealing their human counterpart's identities in the process. It's up to the human versions of Charles and Elaine to put aside their petty differences in pursuit of their eloping robot counterparts.

The hilarious premise of Robots is the perfect territory for Whitehall, who shot to fame in his native Great Britain as a stand-up comedian and has forged a successful career as both a writer and actor with his career reaching new heights when he starred opposite his self-proclaimed hero Dwayne Johnson in Disney's Jungle Cruise. Woodley - who gained notoriety for her lead role in Divergent, has so far cultivated a career in dramas as opposed to comedy, such as the tearjerker that is The Fault in Our Stars, so Robots represents somewhat of a comic departure for the talented actress.

Leading the Robots team behind the camera are writer/directors Hines and Christiensen. Hines is a frequent collaborator of Sacha Baron Cohen's, having written for Cohen's popular series Da Ali G Show and Who Is America? Hines also collaborated with Cohen on the screenplays for Borat, Brüno and Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. With Whitehall and Hines involved, Robots looks set to make audiences laugh.

When Will Robots Be Released?

Robots lands simultaneously in theaters and on demand on May 19 this year, so audiences won't have long to wait to see Whitehall and Woodley in action. The film, written and directed by Hines and Christiensen is produced by Stephen Camel, Julian Favre, Cassian Elwes, Bern Wintersperger, Sascha Kmajac, Lars Sylvest, and Thorsten Schumacher. Check out the trailer in full, plus the film's poster below.