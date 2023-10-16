The Big Picture Robyn Dixon's decision to keep her marital issues a secret from her RHOP castmates has caused outrage and betrayal among her friends, particularly Candiace Dillard Bassett.

Robyn's choices to point fingers at others and keep her problems hidden have alienated her from her fellow Potomac cast members and made her look like a hypocrite.

Robyn's deceptive behavior has not only disappointed her fans but also compromised her friendship with her BFF Gizelle Bryant and made her vulnerable to criticism and ridicule from her nemesis Karen Huger and Wendy Osefo.

Robyn Dixon managed to outsmart both Andy Cohen and the producers of RHOP last season by keeping her marital woes to herself. It wasn't until the very end of Season 7 that word got out about yet another indiscretion by her then fiancé Juan Dixon. By the time the Karen Huger brought news of Juan having a rumored mistress, Robyn and Juan had already quietly dealt with the infraction and were once again a united, albeit dysfunctional front. Robyn rolled her eyes and acknowledged Juan had inappropriate conversations with a woman but assured the ladies that he was repentant, and the two were back on solid ground headed down the aisle. Andy was visibly irritated by Robyn's disregard for the platform but instead of firing her, she was asked to do a solo interview to accompany the reunion, giving details of the infraction that should've been shared earlier in the season. She was spared ridicule during season 7, but her dishonesty paired with Juan's continued disrespectful behavior and dismissive attitude have worked to make Robyn a target without any allies on the show.

Robyn Dixon Is Reaping A Lot of Backlash For Being Deceptive About Her Marriage Season 7 on RHOP

Image via Bravo

If Andy's feathers were ruffled by Robyn's evasiveness, her cast mates were outraged. Even Robyn's BFF, Gizelle Bryant, was surprised that Robyn would hide her marital drama from her, while pointing the finger at everyone else. Candiace Dillard Bassett was immediately vocal about Robyn's hypocritical behavior, telling Andy she felt betrayed by Robyn after considering her a friend. Candiace's husband Chris was riddled with accusations of flirtatious behavior with several ladies in the Potomac circle. None of the accusations against Chris had enough substance to stick, but the hype behind the accusations made for a very uncomfortable season for the Candiace and Chris.

Robyn had no way of knowing things would culminate this way, but she made several key decisions that lead to her deceptive house of cards tumbling down. Her most obvious error in judgment was taking shots at Candiace's husband Chris when the other housewives were making him into a villain, namely Gizelle. Armed with the knowledge that Juan was having inappropriate conversations with other women it's surprising that Robyn would choose to point the finger at Chris instead of being a supportive friend to Candiace. Most women find solace in others dealing with similar tragedies but instead of being a soft place for Candiace, Robyn chose to side with her ace Giselle and tried to point out why a married man should never be in a hotel room alone with a woman who isn't his wife for any reason. The irony of Robyn's argument was that she'd forgiven Juan for a far more incriminating infraction than Chris was being crucified for committing.

Robyn Threw Candiace Under the Bus Supporting the Gossip Alleging Chris Bassett Was Inappropriate With RHOP Cast

Image via Bravo

Robyn made another miscalculation when she chose to keep her issues to herself without confiding in any of her fellow Potomac cast. Understanding the likelihood of Juan's entanglement becoming public, Robyn would've put herself in a much better position if she had at least confided in at least Gizelle. Allowing Karen to out her with the ladies alienated her from everyone because not only did the revelation make her look like a hypocrite but even worse, she solidified herself as a dishonest hypocrite. She participated in accusatory conversations about others the entire season and when confronted she simply shrugged it off as, "I thought Karen was going to bring it up."

Season 7 ended with fans demanding Robyn be held accountable for keeping her business to herself while enjoying a platform based on sharing ones authentic life during filming. Robyn shrugged off the haters and tried to celebrate her second time around nuptials with Juan and their boys. Unfortunately for Robyn, the premiere of season 8 is her built-up karma for evading the heat she should've owned up to during season 7. Instead of finding solace in Gizelle and possibly making Ashley Darby and Charisse Jackson her support system; Robyn ostracized the women that could've provided a buffer between herself and her nemesis Mia Thornton, Karen Huger and Wendy Osefo.

Camille Grammer Was One of the First Housewives to Deal With a Broken Marriage On Camera

Infidelity and marriages in peril for various reasons are part of the Real Housewives culture, but usually it evokes empathy in the rest of the cast as most can relate to the pain of being cheated on. Who can forget the pain of watching TV mogul Kelsey Grammer dismiss his then-wife Camille Grammer as gossip of his cheating and leaving her for another woman moved from rumors to reality. While Camille was struggled with pain from the separation and later divorce during her two seasons on the show, she was able to rely on most of her cast mates for a shoulder to cry on and emotional support. When Real Housewives of the OC OG Vicki Gunvalson realized her cup was no longer full of love with her husband Donn, she immediately sought solace in her friends on the show. Vicki was known for being a bit headstrong and was usually beefing with at least one or two housewives, but by the time she tearfully announced she was getting a divorce, the other women rallied around her.

Countess Luann de Lesseps Had a Bad Season When Tom Agostino Cheated On Her During Their Relationship

From RHOA's Cynthia Bailey publicly dealing with rumors about then-husband Peter Thomas cheating to Countess Luann de Lesseps and the philandering Tom Agostino, most housewives have had to face the painful possibility of a cheating spouse. Most have used that pain to lean into sisterhood and allowed the other wives to have their back. Robyn's choice to withhold the truth and attempt to push a false narrative about her relationship has her on a Potomac island by herself. Besides the Potomac cast, her fans and supporters also feel bamboozled. Robyn wasn't a fan favorite prior to season 7, but the fans she did have feel deceived and have reconsidered their support. Lastly, the one person that should appreciate her, Juan is horrifically indifferent. The first two episodes this season have scenes with Robyn awkwardly recapping the rumors and gossip that overlapped last season. Juan is dismissive and condescending while Robyn desperately attempts to engage with him, pushing the ridiculous narrative that they are blissful newlyweds.

Robyn's Friendship with BFF Giselle Bryant Has Been Compromised Because of Her Relationship with Juan

Image via Bravo

Robyn's choice to keep her pain to herself instead of confiding in producers, friends or even other cast members experiencing similar issues have placed her on an island by herself. With her BFF Gizelle exploring a new romantic relationship and being vocal about her disbelief of Juan's innocence, Robyn's default safety net is broken. Juan's indiscretions have gifted her nemesis Karen and Wendy with even more ammunition to ridicule her. Lastly, because so many fans believe Robyn played in their face for a whole season, she's abandoned her base and will undoubtedly receive backlash from RHOP fans on social media. Robyn's biggest issue is the partner that she has pledged herself to in spite of his consistent lack of respect for her heart or public image. Because she has chosen to throw her allegiance behind a man that hasn't done the same for her, Robyn could be in for much more than just a bad six to eight weeks on Bravo. Until she faces the realization that Juan is the culprit behind much of her heartbreak and alienation from the other ladies, it's fair to assume Robyn will continue to be at odds with her co-stars.