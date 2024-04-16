The Big Picture Robyn Dixon was fired from The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9.

Robyn Dixon didn't really have a choice on whether she wanted to return to The Real Housewives of Potomac for Season 9 of the reality series. The star, who had been on the series since the very beginning, revealed on her podcast Reasonably Shady that she co-hosts with her former cast mate and BFF, Gizelle Bryant, that she was fired from the hit Bravo series. The news broke a few weeks after Candiace Dillard Bassett announced that she was taking a break from the show and doing so of her own choice. Dixon was also emotional when talking with Bryant about it.

When talking on the podcast, Dixon said a lot about her exit but when she turned her attention to Bryant. "I really want to say I love you," Dixon said to Bryant. "It's been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy wild journey the past eight years. I couldn't imagine doing what we did with anyone else."

The last season for Dixon included a lot of turmoil, mainly in her relationship with Dillard-Bassett, and even included her friends (including Bryant) asking about her marriage to Juan Dixon. Dixon has been criticized for not sharing a lot of her troubles and issues in the past, and her departure from the series will be interesting to see play out.

Robyn Dixon Thanks Fans For Their Support When Speaking About Her 'RHOP' Firing

Dixon didn't just talk about her love adoration for Bryant and being fired from the series. She also made sure to thank the fans who have been there for her through the show and particularly commented on their positive thoughts about her.

"I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, shown love to me,” Dixon said. “Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you just have positive energy and positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope that I inspired you the viewers – the fans – to live your life authentically, (to) not feel pressure to change for anyone or for society or to impress people and just to be yourself."

The Real Housewives of Potomac can be streamed on Peacock.

