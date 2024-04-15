The Big Picture Robyn Dixon confirms she was fired from The Real Housewives of Potomac by the network, not her choice.

Robyn expresses gratitude to fans and encourages living authentically amid her firing from the show.

Robyn throws shade at Candiace amid her exit, clarifying that she was fired and not taking a break.

Robyn Dixon, an original cast member and reality TV star of The Real Housewives of Potomac, has recently confirmed that she has been fired from the beloved franchise. After much speculation about whether she chose to leave the show, Robyn has clarified that it was a decision made by the network for her to exit the reality series and not her own choice. During her podcast Reasonably Shady with Gizelle Bryant, Robyn openly admitted, "I will not be returning for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugarcoat the situation and say, 'Ooh, I am walking away, and this is a break' or anything like that. This is a network decision." Despite being one of the original housewives when Potomac launched in 2016, Robyn was joined by Gizelle, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Charisse Jackson-Jordan, and Katie Rost.

Despite this, Robyn assured her co-host, Gizelle, and the audience that she had found peace amid the situation. Robyn states, "I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me and showed love to me. Whether you directly sent me love, prayed for me, or have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you, the viewers and the fans, to live authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, impress people, and just be yourself." The bond between Gizelle and Robyn was undeniable on the show, and their closeness became a significant aspect for the fans. It will be intriguing to witness Gizelle's journey as she moves forward without Robyn.

The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Robyn Dixon , Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8

Robyn Throws Shade at Candiace Amid Her Exit From 'RHOP'

Image via Bravo

Nevertheless, Robyn didn't hold back when it came to throwing shade at her former cast member, Candiace. In an exclusive with People, Candiace discussed her departure from the show. She stated, "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from 'RHOP'. As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey." She made it clear that it wasn't a farewell but a "see you later."

However, Robyn wanted to set the record straight in her own statement. She didn't want to "sugarcoat" her exit because, in reality, she had been fired. Interestingly, Candiace isn't the first housewife to cling to the "on pause" title. Former Real Housewives of New York star, Dorinda Medley, had also used similar language in the past. But sources have confirmed that unlike Medley, the former RHOP left on her own accord and was not fired.

Related Candiace Dillard Bassett Thinks Her 'RHOP' Co-Stars Are Trying to Get Her Fired Something's brewing between the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' and Candiace thinks they all want her out.

Juan Dixon's Lack of Support For Robyn Was a Big Mistake

Image via Bravo

Last year's antics most likely played a significant role in the reality TV star's firing. After the conclusion of season 7, it was revealed that Robyn and her husband, Juan Dixon, had been hiding a secret that raised doubts about Juan's faithfulness to Robyn. Despite fans witnessing Robyn and Juan's uncertain relationship status after their divorce, they eventually reconciled and had a small, intimate wedding ceremony. However, everything came crashing down when reports surfaced about Juan's inappropriate involvement with another woman while he was engaged to Robyn. This revelation deeply upset many of her castmates, especially Candiace Dillard Bassett, who had faced scrutiny from Gizelle and Robyn in the previous season for alleged advances involving her husband, Chris Bassett, towards Gizelle. Ironically, it turned out that Robyn's husband had been misbehaving behind closed doors.

Related The Ladies of 'RHOP' Play a Dangerous Game of Gaslighting Regarding Sexual Assault Candiace Dillard Bassett leads Twitter in a game of gaslighting in an attempt to entertain social media, which fails miserably

During 'RHOP' season 8, Robyn's secret about Juan paying for another woman's hotel room created quite a stir. This revelation, which she had kept hidden from her castmates, put her under intense scrutiny. However, the alleged mistress presented a different version of events, casting doubt on Robyn and Juan's story. According to Reality Blurb, the woman claims to have been in contact with Juan for over a year and had always planned to visit him in Maryland, contradicting the false narrative. Robyn, on the other hand, insisted that the woman was in town because she was dating a Baltimore Ravens player. The woman stated, "I have no idea where that story came from. I had no reason to go to Maryland other than to see Juan." The mishandling of this situation disappointed fans and castmates and possibly forced the network to reexamine whether Robyn should return to The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Watch all seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock