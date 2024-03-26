The Big Picture Rumor suggests Robyn Dixon may leave RHOP but return sporadically.

Season 8 marked intense conflicts for Dixon, especially due to her feud with Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

Despite a possible departure, Dixon's presence may not be missed due to her contentious behavior.

On the coattails of Candiace Dillard-Bassett leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac, it seems now as if Robyn Dixon may also be leaving the series. In a rumor from The Jasmine Brand, they have alluded to Dixon leaving the series as a regular housewife, but that she may be back in episodes here and there. This news comes after a season of Dixon fighting with Dillard-Bassett and going back and forth on the show. Dixon has been on the reality show since it's debut in 2016.

Dixon, who is part of the Green-Eyed Bandits with Gizelle Bryant, has had a rollercoaster of a ride on the show. She rekindled her relationship with Juan Dixon, whom she was married to and then divorced after infidelity. Despite exchanging vows for a second time, Juan's alleged philandering has continued. Her marriage has always caused issues with her co-stars after it was revealed she hid her husband's infidelity during Season 7.

The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Robyn Dixon , Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop , Tom Ciaccio

Many Fans Say Robyn Dixon's Time on 'RHOP' Has Been Up

Dixon's ride-or-die attitude for Bryant has been viewed as blind loyalty by viewers. Many have wondered what the dynamic in the group would be if the two were separated. Dixon's co-stars have accused her of acting differently around Bryant, seemingly calling her two-faced and incapable of independent thinking.

The Jasmine Brand reports that Dixon's exit is due to production's bigger plan to restructure the cast to revive the show. Potomac has been the only franchise to have four of its original cast members continue from inception to Season 8. With Dixon gone, it leaves Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, and Bryant.

After her marital woes weren't shown in Season 7, an online petition and backlash against Dixon began. Despite such, she stood firm in her decision not to air her marital drama, citing the issues weren't occurring in "real-time" and that she and Juan had already rectified the situation. The backlash continued with claims that Dixon wasn't sharing her authentic life, which is the purpose of the reality show.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

