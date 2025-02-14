The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2025 nominations list is out! On February 12, 2025, the museum based in Cleveland announced that it had nominated 14 artists. Artists become eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

The nominees consist of both new faces and artists who’ve been nominated previously. The first-time nominees include “Hey Ya!” hitmakers OutKast, English singers Joe Cocker and Billy Idol, Latin rock group Maná, rock and roll legend Chubby Checker, and bands Phish, Bad Company, and The Black Crowes. The nominees also include eight performers who’ve previously been nominated. They include Oasis, Mariah Carey, White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Joy Division/New Order, and Soundgarden.

After being nominated, Oasis singer Liam Gallagher had some choice words about his nomination. He took to X (formerly Twitter), dissing the museum a bunch of times, which included but wasn’t limited to: “RNR hall of fame is for WANKERS.” It remains to be seen if fans will be voting for the singer after he threw shade at the nomination. The results will be announced in April 2025, and an induction ceremony will be held in Los Angeles later this year.

