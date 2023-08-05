As Barbie continues to shatter box office records across the globe, Mattel is looking to further expand into the filmmaking market to see if they can catch lightning in a bottle once again. The strategy the toy company seems to be employing is breathing new life into previously announced projects that have since been locked in development hell. One of the first projects to return? Vin Diesel's Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots.

Based on the iconic robot boxing toy game, it was announced in 2021 that the Fast & Furious star would be starring in the film, with the screenplay being penned by Rampage scribe Ryan Engle. Despite being an iconic toy, the red and blue robots' appearances in films have been rather limited, with one of the few significant examples being a cameo appearance in Toy Story 2. A movie about boxing robots is bound to draw many comparisons to Real Steel - the 2011 sci-fi sports film starring Hugh Jackman. Coincidentally, according to early reports, the Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie may also follow a father and son lead duo.

To learn more about this robotic main event, and its cast, plot, release window, and more, here is everything we know so far about Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots.

When Is Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots Coming Out?

The date for this epic mechanical match-up has not yet been announced, as Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots is still in the very early stages of pre-production. The process has also likely been stalled due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which means that neither star Vin Diesel nor writer Ryan Engle will be able to work on the project until the strikes are resolved.

Where Can You Watch Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots?

One may expect that Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots would be a production of Warner Brothers Discovery since that's the major studio behind Barbie. However, Mattel is working with a number of different studios to bring their various intellectual properties to life. In the case of Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Vin Diesel will be partnering with his frequent collaborator on the Fast & Furious films, Universal Pictures.

Given that Barbie has proven to be such a box office darling, it seems a theatrical release for Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots is definitely in the cards. That said, it would also be fair to admit that the Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots IP is not nearly as globally renowned and popular as Barbie. Regardless of how Universal and Mattel decided to premiere the film, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots will likely find a streaming home on the NBCUniversal-owned Peacock.

Is There a Trailer for Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots?

With no director, supporting cast, and the rest of the crew attached to the project at this time, we won't get a trailer for Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots for quite a while.

Who Stars in Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots?

So far, the only star attached is Vin Diesel, who was announced to be involved with the project from the moment it was announced. Diesel is certainly best known for his iconic role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, which is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon with the recently released Fast X. It's currently unclear if Vin Diesel will be playing the announced father figure in the film, one of the movie's titular robots, or another character entirely. If he is playing one of the boxing animatronics, it wouldn't be the first time the actor has played a lovable robot protagonist, as he breathed plenty of life in the animated cult classic, The Iron Giant.

Diesel himself has repeatedly expressed interest in bringing the project to life, saying the following in the 2021 announcement:

“To take the classic Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world-building, franchise-making success we have had with Universal is truly exciting.”

What Is Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots About?

Plot details for the Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie are about as light as the actual toy it's based on. The lore behind the popular toy/game begins and ends with a red and blue robot (named Red Rocker and Blue Bomber respectively) boxing each other, with the victor being decided by whoever makes one of the robot's heads pop off. According to the 2021 announcement of the film, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots will follow a father-son duo who bond over the boxing robots. Again, it's almost impossible to compare that premise to that of Real Steel, but the final product will likely feature several differences from the Hugh Jackman-starring film.

Who Is Making Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots?

In addition to starring in the film, Vin Diesel will also be producing the project via his One Race Films production label, alongside his producing partner Samantha Vincent. One Race Films has been behind most if not all of Diesel's films where he has a lead role, with examples including most of the Fast & Furious films, The Chronicles of Riddick movies, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, and more. Mattel Films' Kevin McKeon will also produce the film.

Still confirmed to be writing the film is Ryan Engle. The screenwriter has plenty of experience with action films, having worked on movies like Non-Stop, The Commuter, Rampage, and Breaking In. Most recently he wrote the screenplay for the Idris Elba-starring lion thriller, Beast.

What Other Mattel Adaptations are in Development?

Barbie has proven to be just the beginning of Mattel's filmmaking future, and those aspirations don't end with Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots. One such project is Daniel Kaluuya's Barney movie, which is expected to take a more existential A24-esque look at the purple dinosaur. Another is the J.J. Abrams-produced Hot Wheels film, which will be a thrilling racing adventure. Also back in development is a Major Matt Mason film starring Tom Hanks, once again taking the Apollo 13 star into space.

Those are just a few examples, as Mattel is also reportedly working on film adaptations for properties like American Girl, Big Jim, Chatty Cathy and Betsy Wetsy, Christmas Balloon, Magic 8 Ball, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, Polly Pocket, Thomas & Friends, Uno, View-Master, Wishbone, and potentially even more.