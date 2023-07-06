“And remember, You’ve got what almost every middle-aged man in America would like to have: freedom. Real Freedom.”...But not everything is as it appears, and everything has a cost.

Standing at 6’5” with an Adonis physique, raven hair, and a bone structure that appeared as if it could have been carved by DaVinci, Rock Hudson was the embodiment of a modern-day Greek god and shared similarities with some of them beyond appearance. He’s best known for his work in films like Pillow Talk and Giant. Hudson was, for most of his career, the prepossessing leading man; he could be a prurient advertising executive like in Lover Come Back, or he could be a handsome but humble landscaper who becomes that object of desire for an older woman in All That Heaven Allows. But in 1966, he starred in a movie that is unique among the rest of his work: Seconds.

What Is 'Seconds' About?

Instead of the romantic comedies (also known as “sex comedies” back then) and Westerns in which he usually appeared, Seconds was a drastic departure from a typical Rock Hudson film. With the title being Seconds, one would naturally think it’s referring to the measurement of time. But its title doesn’t mean what one would at first interpret it as – the title refers to what comes after the firsts. The film begins with Arthur Hamilton (John Randolph), a middle-aged banker who has grown dissatisfied with his life despite having a successful career and living an upper-middle-class existence. He begins to receive phone calls from a deceased friend, telling him that he’s actually alive and thriving and that if he, too, wants a new life, he needs to go to the address given to him by a stranger.

Arthur decides to go to the address so that he can also be “reborn.” After arriving at a mysterious location, he learns about the process of creating his new life: his death will be faked; he’ll undergo extensive plastic surgery; and he’ll be sent to live in California. After some coercion, Arthur agrees. After the operations, Arthur has a new appearance and new identity, Tony Wilson (Rock Hudson). As a condition of being “reborn,” he is not permitted to speak of his former life.

But Tony is having difficulty adjusting to his new, seemingly idyllic life. Despite the procedure supposedly giving him a new life, he still feels dissatisfied. That is until he meets Nora (Salome Jens) on a beach. Her Bohemian behavior intrigues Tony, and they develop a friendship that becomes romantic. At one point, Nora takes Tony to a clothing-optional grape stomping party. But Nora has a secret.

After a disastrous party where Tony learns an unsettling detail about his neighbors, he is still unhappy with his new life and returns to the company to have another rebirth. But in order to be reborn again, he must recruit someone to the company for a rebirth, just as he was recruited. Tony begins to learn much more about the nature of his recruitment and the company. But is it too late?

Seconds is complex and layered, it can speak to the corporatization of the United States. There are also Faustian themes of regret and sinister bargains. But perhaps one of its most obvious themes is to be careful what you wish for. The film can feel disorienting and even disturbing. Many scenes are shot from unusual angles. It was also filmed in black and white. The grape stomping scene can come across as a '60s Berkeley student’s film project.

How 'Seconds' Parallels Rock Hudson's Real Life

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Seconds can be seen as a parallel to Hudson's personal life. At one point, Hudson was the biggest star in the industry. He was labeled the man women wanted to be with, and the man men wanted to be. He took a challenging industry by the reins and appeared to come out on top. He enjoyed a fruitful career that made his own bargain as a self-described "hick" from the Midwest to a Hollywood star worth it all, or so it seemed.

But, like Arthur, in order to have a new life, Hudson had to make his own Faustian bargain. In order to excel at the top as a leading man, he had to omit an aspect of himself: his sexuality. Rock Hudson was a gay man who was living on-screen as a male fantasy, having some of Hollywood’s most stunning women melt in the palm of his hand. He was the all-American boy, but the all-American boy couldn’t live openly as gay.

He, like Arthur, wasn’t able to live authentically and always had to worry about a prying press. Being almost 30, and it being the 1950s, people were beginning to wonder why Hollywood’s most handsome man wasn’t married. In a further effort to cement his image as straight, he married his agent’s secretary, Phyllis Gates. But the marriage only lasted a few years, the role of a husband to a woman being one that even he couldn’t perfect. In his own lifetime version of Seconds, Hudson couldn’t be his full self but instead had to take on an identity crafted for him by the powers of the industry.

Like His Character, Rock Hudson Was Sexually Oppressed and Exploited

Image Via Paramount Pictures

One main theme that Seconds discusses is sexual repression. Arthur is cold and distant from his wife when she tries to kiss him. While living in California as Tony, he begins to relieve himself of his sexual repression by engaging in naked grape stomping. Though he was initially hesitant, he eventually loses himself in the moment. Later at a party, he and Nora want to send the guests home so they can have sex. Though Arthur/Tony was able to have respite from his sexual repression, the actor who played him was unable to live as freely.

In the documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed, we learn that though Hudson had many dalliances in his life, he always had to live in fear that there would be a revelation about his sexual orientation. When Tony gets too drunk at a party, he breaks the company’s rules and reveals details about his former life, and finds himself in trouble; Hudson, too, would have been damned if he let too much slip about himself.

In the movie, Tony realizes that the company is quite sinister in nature and intends to use him for more than he ever received from them. In real life, Hudson was exploited by the industry and his agent, Henry Willson. Hudson was also used by the industry and his agent, Henry Willson. Willson designed Hudson’s image as Hollywood’s perfect leading man, but he also took from Hudson as well. It was an open secret to some in the entertainment industry at the time, that Willson would require sex from the men he took on as clients. If a handsome young man wanted to try to make a name for himself, he’d have to give himself to Willson. Willson even went as far as to arrange the marriage between Hudson and his secretary — all about keeping up appearances.

Willson would even cannibalize his own client, Tab Hunter, as a tradeoff to a viscous tabloid when he realized it had its sights set on Hudson, according to the new HBO documentary. The press was beginning to inquire even further into Hudson’s private life, and Willson knew they had information on Hudson. As a deal to spike the story about Hudson, he fed them a story about Hunter’s personal life. Hunter, too, was gay, and the media agreed to pursue his story instead of Hudson’s. Willson was cold; Hudson was the bigger star, so Willson satiated the press with a sacrifice in the form of Hunter. This shady deal between Willson and the press is eerily similar to Tony’s fate.

'Seconds' Stands Out in Rock Hudson's Filmography

Image Via Paramount Pictures

In most of Hudson’s films, his life appears to be the American Dream: he has a beautiful woman; he often has a great career; he lives comfortably; and Rock Hudson looked like Rock Hudson. His characters had it all and were satisfied — a happy “The End.” But Seconds rebukes those societal marks of achievement. It’s a vocal disenchantment with all that we’re told to want. Arthur/Tony wanted something more without ever being able to truly realize what that something more was. Hudson knew what he wanted, but he had to hide that part of himself away from the limelight. Hudson, like Arthur/Tony, was chasing something; but perhaps he had no way of knowing just how much those things would truly cost him.