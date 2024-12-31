Turn the speakers on and crank up the volume - the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony primetime special officially comes to ABC on New Year’s! Previously broadcasted live back on October 19, the upcoming special features are the biggest highlights of the show, as well as jaw-dropping performances from the industry’s most seasoned artists.

A celebration of all things rock and roll, rhythm, blues, and soul, audiences can expect the lives of the Dave Matthews Band jamming out, Foreigner hitting those legendary high notes, and Dionne Warwick melting hearts. On top of these legends, modern music greatness such as Dua Lipa and other surprise guests light up the stage for this one-night-affair

Coming all the way from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, here’s where audiences can watch the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Is the '2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony' Premiering on TV?

Absolutely! The primetime special of the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony premieres on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC.

Previously, the induction ceremony was broadcast live coast to coast on October 19, 2024.

Is the '2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony' Streaming Online?

Image via ABC

Yes! The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be available to stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. Check out the subscription plans for the two streaming platforms below.

Hulu Subscription Plans

Plan Price Features Hulu (With Ads) $9.99/month ($99.99/year) Access to the ad supported streaming library. Hulu (With Ads) - Students $1.99/month Discounted price for eligible students. Hulu (No Ads) $18.99/month Access to most shows and movies without ads (some exceptions with ads before/after videos). Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (Ads), ESPN+ (Ads) $82.99/month On-deman content, live streams (sports, entertainment, news), and additional Disney+ and ESPN+ content. Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), ESPN+ (Ads) $95.99/month Streaming library without ads, live TV, and Disney+/ESPN+ content. Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), ESPN+ (Ads) $87.99/month All live TV features plus Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (Ads). No longer available for new signups but retained by existing users. Live TV Only $81.99/month Access to live TV only. No access to Hulu's streaming library, Disney+, or ESPN+.

Disney+ Subscription Plans

Plan Price Features Disney+ Basic $9.99/month Includes ads, up to 4K UHD and HDR4 streaming, and streaming on multiple devices at one. Disney+ Premium $15.99/month or $159.99/year No ads, up to 4K UHD and HDR4, Dolby Atmost audio, offline downloads, and streaming on multiple devices. Extra Member $6.99/month for Disney+ Basic $9.99/month for Disney+ Premium Access to the same content as the account holder, limited to one device at a time. Disney Bundle Duo Basic $10.99/month Includes Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads). Disney Bundle Duo Premium $19.99/month Includes Disney+ (no ads) and Hulu (no ads). Disney Bundle Trio Basic $16.99/month Includes Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Disney Bundle Trio Premium $26.99/month Includes Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Who Are the Inductees of the '2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony'?

Image via ABC

Check out the inductees of the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Performer Category Mary J. Blige Cher Dave Matthews Band Foreigner Peter Frampton Kool & The Gang Ozzy Osbourne A Tribe Called Quest

Musical Influencer Award Alexis Korner Big Mama Thornton John Mayall

Musical Excellence Award Dionne Warwick Jimmy Buffett MC5 Norman Whitfield

Businesswoman Suzanne de Passe, co-chairwoman of de Passe Jones Entertainment Group, will receive the prestigious Ahmet Ertegun Award. One of the most influential figures in the history of the modern recording industry, Ertegun is known for co-founding Atlantic Records in 1947, ultimately shaping the music landscape by championing rhythm and blues, rock, and countless groundbreaking artists. At a time when major labels like RCA, Columbia, and Decca dominated the scene with orchestras and vocalists, Ertegun nurtured fresh talent and new trends. Beyond his contributions to Atlantic Records, Ertegun co-founded the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where he also served as chairman.

Who Is Performing at the '2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony'?

Image via ABC

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony promises a musical extravaganza, uniting seasoned industry legends on one stage. Fellow inductees Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Cher, Foreigner, Frampton, Kool & The Gang, and Warwick take the stage under their wing, showing the youngins how it's done.

The star power continues with its lineup of presenters and additional performers, including Busta Rhymes, Chuck D, Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Method Man, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Slash, and The Roots.

Previously during its live broadcast, Lipa set the mood for the night with her show-stopping opener: a one-of-a-kind duet performance of “Believe” with Cher. A-list actress Zendaya gave her flowers to Cher, introducing her to the crowd with a heartfelt monologue. Meanwhile, two of Kool & The Gang’s original members, James J.T. Taylor and Robert “Kool” Bell, reunited on stage and had the crowd grooving to classics like “Jungle Boogie”, “Get Down on It” and finally ending their medley with their chart-topper “Celebration”.

There are more group performances where that came from. Warwick is joined by Jennifer Hudson as the two vocal powerhouses belt out “I’ll Never Love This Way Again”, while Frampton sings together with Urban for a guitar-filled performance of “Do You Feel Like We Do”. The night’s energy reached its peak when The Roots teamed up with hip-hop icons Queen Latifah, De La Soul, Common, and Rhymes for an explosive tribute to A Tribe Called Quest. The show also had its somber moments, particularly when the Dave Matthews Band delivered a tearful tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett. A masterclass is in music, this year’s ceremony shows why these artists deserve to have their names etched in history.

What Is the 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony'?

Image via ABC

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is a high-energy tribute to the music that shaped generations and continues to connect humans from all over the world. Born from a great love and fusion of rhythm, blues, country, and gospel, rock and roll is no mere genre - it’s a way of life, a spirit of inclusivity, and a constant evolution. The Hall of Fame honors the legends whose sounds defined youth culture and shaped the world, sharing through immersive exhibits, live performances, innovative programs, and the iconic annual Induction ceremony.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & roll Hall of Fame Foundation, shares how the ceremony brings together the biggest stars in music, film, and culture to honor the trailblazers who redefined the way the industry moves.

"Every year the biggest names in music, film and culture step onto the stage at our ceremony to pay tribute to the iconic inductees whose music has defined generations. These are once-in-a-lifetime moments created that will be remembered forever."

This year’s ceremony is produced by Joel Gallen and Tenth Planet Productions, with executive producers Gallen, John Sykes, and Joel Perlman. Gallen’s credentials include a career spanning live events, comedy specials, and award shows. From creating the MTV Movie Awards to directing the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, his Los Angeles-based Tenth Planet Productions is behind projects like Zoolander and Not Another Teen Movie.