Everyone knows the classic image of a rock star: long hair, loud music, and a cavalier disregard for rules and conformity. Fewer people might know of Rock Star, the 2001 comedy drama about a tribute band singer who gets a chance to become the new frontman of his favorite band. The film was a box-office bomb, which explains its lack of presence in the cultural zeitgeist, despite featuring notable star power from its leads, Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston.

But while the premise of the film initially seems straightforward and cliché, the actual origins of Rock Star prove to be far more interesting than the credit it receives. Though not presented as an adaptation of a true story, Rock Star was inspired by the real life of Tim "Ripper" Owens, a local rock artist who defied the odds and became the lead vocalist of legendary metal band, Judas Priest.

'Rock Star' is a Classic Rags-to-Riches Story