The stakes are about to be raised like never before! HGTV's highest-rated series so far this year will be back for more in Spring 2025. Rock the Block Season 6 will watch as two veteran teams return to the block to challenge two rookie teams eager for a win. The home renovation competition, slated for Spring 2025, will once again be hosted by the popular carpenter, craftsman, and design expert Ty Pennington. “Ratings juggernaut Rock the Block delivered HGTV's top series three years in a row and appeals to millions of fans in our key demos,” said Betsy Ayala, Interim Head of Content, HGTV. “We incorporate a surprise element each season, and this season we’re taking the format to the next level by mixing returning block vets and some first-time contenders to amp up the competition and create some unexpected twists.”

Rock the Block is the hit HGTV series that sees HGTV design All Stars take on four identical blank-slate homes on the same block as they design them in their own signature style. During each challenge, the teams will be judged by HGTV's biggest personalities, where winning teams will earn an increase in their budget. In the end, the winning team who earns the highest appraisal wins it all.

This Time It's Vets vs Rookies on 'Rock the Block'

In this epic renovation battle, the houses are bigger. And so are the challenges. Set just outside of Salt Lake City, Utah, the four teams of experts are battling for bragging rights and a street named in their honor. Each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate identical modern properties that boast mountain views, more interior bonus spaces, and the largest backyards in the series' history.

The two teams of Rock the Block Vets are Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) with former Rock the Block champion Michel Smith Boyd (Luxe for Less) and Jonathan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer) with his New Kids on the Block bandmate and brother Jordan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer Camp Revamp). The two rookie teams competing for the first time are Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (Down Home Fab) and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama (Renovation Ahola). The winning teams will join previous Rock the Block champions Jasmine Roth (Season 1), Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (Season 2), Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Season 3), Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle (Season 4), and Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (Season 5).

Rock the Block Season 6 will premiere on HGTV in Spring 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. All previous episodes of Rock the Block are available to stream on Max.

Rock the Block Release Date October 21, 2019 Cast Ty Pennington Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

