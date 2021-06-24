You still have time to get three special cars for your family.

Fast & Furious is partnering up with Rocket League to bring three special vehicles to the multiplayer game about cars playing soccer. The special Fast & Furious bundle in Rocket League is to celebrate the release of F9.

The Fast & Furious bundle will add three vehicles to the player’s collection: the Nissan Skyline, Dodge Charger, and all-new Pontiac Fiero. Each car will come with its own Decals set, allowing players to tune their vehicles and customize their looks. Players can also use non-branded items from Rocket League to customize the Fast & Furious cars, but it won’t be possible to use other licensed/third-party item types.

The entire Fast & Furious Bundle will cost a total of 2400 in-game Credits. However, since both the Nissan Skyline and the Dodge Charger were already made available in a previous event, players looking to complete their collection can buy any individual Fast & Furious car for 1000 credits. If the player is only looking for the new Decals available in the new bundle, it’s also possible to upgrade a previously acquired vehicle for 300 Credits to get all the new goodies. Just to put the price in perspective, 500 Rocket League’s Credits cost $4.99, with bigger Credit sets decreasing the price of each Credit.

There are also two new Player Anthems available for those who wish to increase their song library in-game. You can get the all-new "Furiosa" by Anitta for 200 Credits, plus a second Player Anthem that will be revealed when it hits the Item Shop.

The Fast & Furious bundle will be available on Rocket League until June 30. Check out the announcement trailer and the complete list of what is included in the bundle below.

Here’s the complete list of everything included in Rocket League’s Fast & Furious bundle:

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero (Hybrid Hitbox) Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero Wheels Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero Wheels (Black Painted) Flames Decal Stripes Decal Circuit Pro Decal Wings Decal Lightning Decal Reel Life Decal

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger (Dominus Hitbox) Fast & Furious Dodge Charger Wheels Fast & Furious Dodge Charger Wheels (Black Painted) Alameda Twin Decal Flames Decal Good Graces Decal Rally Decal Sinclair Decal Wheelman Decal Reel Life Decal

Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline (Hybrid Hitbox) Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline Wheels Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline Wheels (Black Painted) 2Bold Decal 2Cool Decal 2Tuff Decal Clean Cut Decal Home Stretch Decal The Clutch Decal Reel Life Decal



