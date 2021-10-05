007's Aston Martin Valhalla, which can be seen in the upcoming 'No Time to Die,' will debut in the game.

October 5 is Global James Bond Day and to celebrate the occasion, it has been announced that Mr. Bond is making his return to the popular sports game Rocket League. Psyonix has just revealed that they will once again be partnering with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) and Aston Martin to bring a James Bond-inspired vehicle to Rocket League starting on October 7.

Via blog post, the San Diego-based video game developer announced today that they will be introducing Rocket League's first hybrid car with 007's Aston Martin Valhalla, which can be seen in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die. The cutting-edge vehicle will be available in the game's Item Shop for 1100 Credits. The purchase will include 007's Aston Martin Valhalla Engine Audio, 007's Aston Martin Valhalla Wheels, and a Reel Life Decal specific to Valhalla.

Along with the new vehicle, the Rocket League community will be able to continue the celebration of Bond's return on October 8 as they face off in the "Agents Vs. Villains" event, which you will also be able to view live via the official Rocket League Twitch channel. More information for the event will be revealed on the official Rocket League Twitter page in the near future.

This is the second car from the iconic spy series that has made its way into the critically acclaimed sports game, with 007’s Aston Martin DB5 debuting in the game earlier this year for a limited time back in late July-early August. When the Valhalla makes its way to the store, so will the "Bond 007 Collection" bundle, which will allow players to purchase both 007's Aston Martin Valhalla and 007’s Aston Martin DB5 (which stopped being available back on August 4). The bundle will cost 2000 credits. Both 007's Aston Martin Valhalla and the "Bond 007 Collection" will be available from October 7 until October 13. There will also be three new in-game challenges that players can complete to unlock the 007’s Aston Martin DB5 Player Banner, Agent 007 Avatar Border, and the 00 Agent Player Title.

007's Aston Martin Valhalla will be added into Rocket League on all platforms starting October 7 and will be available until October 13. The "Agents Vs. Villains" event will occur on October 8. Rocket League is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Watch the trailer for 007's Aston Martin Valhalla coming to Rocket League down below:

